LISTEN NOW: Season recap on Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn

× Expand Under the Lights podcast.

This week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama is here, with Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd back to recap the 2024 season.

Under the Lights is presented this fall by SYNLawn Alabama.

The podcast can be found on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Just click on one of the options for a direct link to the podcast.

×

This week's show features Gary and Kyle recapping the 2024 season of each of the Under the Lights teams. Click the video to catch them talking about Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park's season.

Stay tuned next week for the release of the annual Starnes Media All-South Metro Team.

Sports editor Kyle Parmley can be reached at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.