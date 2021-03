April varsity sports calendar

× Expand Todd Kwarcinski Briarwood Baseball Action in an AHSAA Class 5A baseball playoff game between Headland and Briarwood on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Alabama.

BASEBALL

Briarwood

April 1: @ Homewood. 6:30 p.m.

April 3: @ Spain Park. 1:30 p.m.

April 6: @ Mountain Brook. 6:30 p.m.

April 8: vs. Mountain Brook. 6:30 p.m.

April 10: vs. Hewitt-Trussville. 1:30 p.m.

April 13: @ Chelsea. 6:30 p.m.

April 15: vs. Chelsea. 6:30 p.m.

Chelsea

April 1: vs. Mountain Brook. 6:30 p.m.

April 3: @ Helena. 6:30 p.m.

April 6: @ Homewood. 6:30 p.m.

April 8: vs. Homewood. 6:30 p.m.

April 13: vs. Briarwood. 6:30 p.m.

April 15: @ Briarwood. 6:30 p.m.

April 19: vs. Pelham. 6:30 p.m.

Oak Mountain

April 2: vs. Homewood. 4:30 p.m.

April 3: Doubleheader vs. Hueytown. 11 a.m.

April 6: vs. Thompson. 6 p.m.

April 8: Doubleheader @ Thompson. 4:30 p.m.

April 13: @ Hoover. 6 p.m.

April 15: Doubleheader vs. Hoover.

4:30 p.m.

April 20: @ Tuscaloosa County. 6 p.m.

April 22: Doubleheader vs. Tuscaloosa County. 4:30 p.m.

Spain Park

April 2: Doubleheader @ Grissom. 4 p.m.

April 3: vs. Briarwood. 12:30 p.m.

April 6: @ Vestavia Hills. 6 p.m.

April 8: vs. Vestavia Hills. 6 p.m.

April 10: vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. 3 p.m.

April 13: vs. Gadsden City. 6 p.m.

April 15: @ Gadsden City. 6 p.m.

April 20: vs. Hewitt-Trussville. 6 p.m.

April 22: @ Hewitt-Trussville. 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Briarwood

April 1: vs. McAdory. 5 p.m.

April 2-3: Calera Tournament. TBD.

April 6: vs. Homewood. 5 p.m.

April 8: @ Chelsea. 5 p.m.

April 13: @ Mountain Brook. 5 p.m.

April 16: @ Homewood. 5 p.m.

April 20: vs. Chelsea. 5 p.m.

April 22: @ Oak Grove. 5 p.m.

April 26: vs. Ramsay. 5 p.m.

April 27: @ McAdory. 5 p.m.

Chelsea

April 2-3: Bob Jones Tournament. TBD.

April 6: @ Helena. 4:30 p.m.

April 8: vs. Briarwood. 5 p.m.

April 13: @ Homewood. 5 p.m.

April 15: vs. Springville. 5 p.m.

April 20: @ Briarwood. 5 p.m.

April 22: vs. Vestavia Hills. 5 p.m.

Oak Mountain

April 1: @ Spain Park. 5 p.m.

April 5: @ Vestavia Hills. 4:30 p.m.

April 6: vs. Hoover. 4:30 p.m.

April 12: vs. Oakman. 6 p.m.

April 13: @ Hewitt-Trussville. 6 p.m.

April 15: vs. Spain Park. 4:30 p.m.

April 19: @ Hoover. 5 p.m.

April 23-24: Hoover Classic. Hoover Met Complex. TBD.

April 29: vs. Sumiton Christian. 5 p.m.

Spain Park

April 1: vs. Oak Mountain. 5 p.m.

April 2-3: Oxford Tournament. Choccolocco Park. TBD.

April 6: @ Vestavia Hills. 5 p.m.

April 8: @ Hewitt-Trussville. 6 p.m.

April 15: @ Oak Mountain. 5 p.m.

April 16-17: Berry Strong Invitational. Daphne, Ala. TBD.

April 22: @ Pike Road. 5 p.m.

April 26: vs. Sumiton Christian. 5 p.m.

April 29: vs. Austin. 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Briarwood

April 6: vs. Mountain Brook. Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

April 9: @ Chelsea. Boys at 5 p.m., girls at 7 p.m.

April 13: vs. Calera. Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

April 15: vs. St. Paul’s. Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

April 19: Boys vs. Cullman. 7 p.m.

April 20: Girls vs. Thompson. 5 p.m.

Chelsea

April 1: Boys vs. Mountain Brook. 7 p.m.

April 2: Girls vs. Homewood. 7 p.m.

April 6: Girls vs. John Carroll. 5:30 p.m.

April 6: Boys @ Homewood. 7 p.m.

April 9: vs. Briarwood. Boys at 5 p.m., girls at 7 p.m.

April 12: Boys vs. Gardendale. 7 p.m.

April 13: Girls vs. Mountain Brook. 7 p.m.

April 15: Boys vs. Helena. 5:30 p.m.

April 16: Girls @ Oak Mountain. 7 p.m.

April 20: @ Westminster-Oak Mountain. Girls at 4 p.m., boys at 5:30 p.m.

Oak Mountain

April 1: Boys vs. Spain Park. 7:30 p.m.

April 2: Girls vs. Bob Jones. 7 p.m.

April 5: vs. Tuscaloosa County.

Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 6:30 p.m.

April 6: Girls @ Spain Park. 6 p.m.

April 8: Girls vs. McGill-Toolen. 4:30 p.m.

April 8: Boys @ Hoover. 7 p.m.

April 13: @ Thompson. Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

April 16: Girls vs. Chelsea. 7 p.m.

April 17: Boys @ Fort Payne. 2 p.m.

April 20: Boys @ Homewood. 7 p.m.

April 20: Girls vs. Hoover. 7 p.m.

Spain Park

April 1: Girls vs. Hoover. 5:30 p.m.

April 1: Boys @ Oak Mountain. 7 p.m.

April 6: Girls vs. Oak Mountain. TBD.

April 6: Boys vs. Vestavia Hills. 7 p.m.

April 9: vs. John Carroll. Girls TBD, boys at 7 p.m.

April 13: vs. Gadsden City. Girls TBD, boys at 7 p.m.

April 15: Boys vs. Northridge. 6 p.m.

April 16: Girls vs. Vestavia Hills. TBD.

April 20: @ Hewitt-Trussville. Girls at 5:30 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

April 22: Girls vs. Homewood. 5:30 p.m.