Lions, Jags make return to state volleyball tournament

× 1 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood bench react during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood celebrates a win during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Spain Park players celebrate a win during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Spain Park's Mary Payton Dees (9) serves during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 5 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Spain Park's Je'Niyah Mosley (5) celebrates during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 6 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Spain Park's Chloe Shumate (7) celebrates during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 7 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Spain Park players execute the block during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 8 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Spain Park's Bea Wiggins (1) hits the ball during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 9 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Spain Park's Je'Niyah Mosley (5) hits the ball during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 10 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Spain Park's Cailyn Kyes (12) sets during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 11 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Spain Park's Peyton Harrington (2) serves during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 12 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood head coach Chris Camper celebrates during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 13 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood bench during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 14 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood head coach Chris Camper instructs his team during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 15 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood's Helen Morrison (12) plays the ball over during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 16 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood's Julie Roberts (5) hits the ball during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 17 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood's Noelle Suellentrop (13) sets during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 18 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood's Clara Crawford (8) celebrates during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 19 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood's Noelle Suellentrop (13) passes during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 20 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood's Leighton Hendley (10) hits the ball during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 21 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood's Helen Morrison (12) serves during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 22 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood's Saylor Eighmy (2) celebrates during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 23 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood's Lainey Woods (7) serves during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 24 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood's Clara Crawford (8) celebrates during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 25 of 96 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley State Volleyball Tournament Briarwood's Clara Crawford (8) passes during the state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 26 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Peyton Harrington (2) spikes the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Ja-Niyah Mosley (5) spikes the ball during warmups before a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Madden Scott (4) serves the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park teammates huddle during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Bea Wiggins (1) follows through after a spike during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park bench reacts during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Peyton Harrington (2) servest he ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Bea Wiggins (1) spikes the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park bench reacts during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 35 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park bench reacts during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 36 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park bench reacts during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 37 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park teammates celebrate a successful point during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 38 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Camdyn Kyes (3) prepares to serve during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 39 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Camdyn Kyes (3) serves the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 40 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Chloe Shumate (7) blocks the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 41 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Chloe Shumate (7) celebrates her successful block during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 42 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguars Camdyn Kyes (3) and Peyton Harrington (2) collide during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 43 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Peyton Harrington (2) looks on as teammate Camdyn Kyes (3) sets the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 44 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguars Sarah Latham (35) and Chloe Shumate (7) go up for a block during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 45 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Bea Wiggins (1) receives a serve during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 46 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Bea Wiggins (1) receives a serve during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 47 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Camdyn Kyes (3) scrambles for the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 48 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Madden Scott (4) dives for the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 49 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Bea Wiggins (1) serves the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 50 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Bea Wiggins (1) digs for the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 51 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park head coach Justin Kisor observes his team during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 52 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Cailyn Kyes (12) serves the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 53 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguars Ja-Niyah Mosley (5) and Bea Wiggins (1) go up for the block during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 54 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Bea Wiggins (1) spikes the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 55 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Chloe Shumate (7) goes up for the block during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 56 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Chloe Shumate (7) goes up for the block during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 57 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguars Cailyn Kyes (12) and Ja-Niyah Mosley (5) go up for the block during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 58 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguar Ja-Niyah Mosley (5) spikes the ball during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 59 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park teammates high five each other during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 60 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park Jaguars Ja-Niyah Mosley (5) and Bea Wiggins (1) discuss a play during a Class 6A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Spain Park and Hazel Green on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 61 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Helen Morrison (12) spikes the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 62 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Peyton Gibbons (3) goes up for a block during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 63 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Julie Roberts (5) spikes the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 64 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Julie Roberts (5) goes up for a block during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 65 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Clara Crawford (8) goes up for a block during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 66 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Noelle Suellentrop (13) goes up for a block during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 67 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood fans react to a successful point during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 68 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood fans react to a successful point during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 69 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian head coach Chris Camper reacts to a missed point during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 70 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood teammates celebrate a point during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 71 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Lainey Woods (7) prepares to serve the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 72 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian head coach Chris Camper observes his team during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 73 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Julie Roberts (5) serves the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 74 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Helen Morrison (12) prepares to serve the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 75 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Clara Crawford (8) sets the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 76 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood bench react during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 77 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Helen Morrison (12) sets the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 78 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Julie Roberts (5) spikes the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 79 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Helen Morrison (12) spikes the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 80 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian head coach Chris Camper consoles his team after their loss in a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 81 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood teammates celebrate a successful play during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 82 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood teammates celebrate a successful play during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 83 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Leighton Hendley (10) reacts after a successful play during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 84 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Helen Morrison (12) digs for the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 85 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Clara Crawford (8) serves the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 86 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Helen Morrison (12) receives a serve during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 87 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian head coach Chris Camper calls out a play during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 88 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Clara Crawford (8) scrambles for the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 89 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Julie Roberts (5) spikes the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 90 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Julie Roberts (5) spikes the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 91 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Clara Crawford (8) receives a serve during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 92 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lions Clara Crawford (8) and Noelle Suellentrop (13) celebrate during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 93 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Saylor Eighmy (2) sets the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 94 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lion Clara Crawford (8) sets the ball during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 95 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lions Helen Morrison (12) and Julie Roberts (5) collide during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. × 96 of 96 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Christian Lions Peyton Gibbons (3) and Noelle Suellentrop (13) go up for the block during a Class 5A volleyball state championship semifinal match between Briarwood and Guntersville on Tues, Oct. 28, 2025, at the Birmingham Crossplex. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

It has been evident since the day Chris Camper took over as Briarwood Christian School volleyball coach nearly two years ago that the Lions would become a significant and consistent contender for state titles.

The Lions took one step closer to that Tuesday, reaching the Class 5A semifinals at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

A year after reaching the second round of regionals, the Lions broke through to the state tournament this year. Briarwood took the court in the opening round of the tournament and blew past Arab 3-0.

Briarwood took the court again a few hours later in the semifinals, and fell in a five-set thriller to Guntersville, which advances to the state championship match against Catholic-Montgomery on Wednesday. Guntersville took the first set, before the Lions rallied to win the next two. Guntersville took the fourth and fifth sets to claim the match.

"Gosh what a relentless game that was," Camper said. "I haven't been in 5A very long, but that's pretty high level volleyball for this level. I don't think a single kid that played in that match had a bad match. Everybody played great, and they played great. It was just back and forth. And I don't know what could have been different. Our rotation was good. They just made more points."

For a Briarwood team that has just two seniors and plenty of underclassmen, each player making her first appearance at the state tournament, the Lions handled the environment with no issues.

"I was impressed, shocked, really," Camper said. "They played with energy. They played with with composure and lot of poise in big points."

Camper singled out junior Julie Roberts as having an exceptional performance, as the junior and University of South Alabama commit is set to become a senior leader next fall for a team that will have high hopes once again. Seniors Saylor Eighmy and Clara Crawford were steady leaders for the Lions in Camper's second season.

"It really opens up for this team for the next couple years," Camper said. "They're young and hungry, and they love each other.

"We made a little noise in 5A this year and in the final four in year two, what I thought would probably be three or four years into the program before we could get to something like this. Expectations are high, and we were No. 1 and 2 most of the year with [Guntersville], and it went exactly like it should have gone. They just made more plays. And so next year, come right back, we've got to demand that we be here."

Jags proud of 2025 season

The Spain Park High School volleyball team will take great pride in the 2025 team's accomplishments.

A senior group of Bea Wiggins, Ja'Niyah Mosley and Cailyn Kyes wanted nothing more than to erase the despair of last season, as a team accustomed to winning big was ousted in the area tournament.

This year, they were joined by fellow senior and transfer Mary Payton Dees, and achieved that and more. The Jags rolled all the way to the Class 6A semifinals Tuesday evening at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Spain Park earned a win in the opening round of the state tournament Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Hartselle. The Jags dominated the first two sets before Hartselle grabbed the third and Spain Park finished the match off in the fourth.

"I said, ''If I told you last October, after we got beat by Chelsea, that we would be 38-9 and in the final four, y'all wouldn't have believed me,'" Spain Park head coach Justin Kisor said.

Hazel Green proved too much in the semifinals, winning 3-0 to advance to the championship match.

"I'm obviously disappointed that we didn't get the job done, but I'm not disappointed in our girls," Kisor said. "I'm proud of our girls. We fought. Hats off to Hazel Green, they did a great job. We knew they were going to do that and be scrappy and be gritty. And we just didn't have much left in the tank."

Kisor has now completed his second season at Spain Park, and balances admiration for his outgoing seniors and appreciation for what they accomplished, along with knowing the future is bright as well. Kisor praised underclassmen like Peyton Harrington, Chloe Shumate, Camdyn Kyes, Aya Sudarsana and others for stepping up in the biggest moments of their careers.

"In a couple of days, I'll sit there and think, wow, that was a heck of a ride. But right now, I hurt for our seniors. I hurt for them, and I would have done anything for there to be a different outcome. But we did all we could do, and they fought," he said.