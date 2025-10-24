Jags, Lions advance to volleyball state tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of DeAnna Harrington Spain Park High School's volleyball team finished as the runner-up in the Class 6A South Super Regional Tournament at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. Photo courtesy of DeAnna Harrington.

Three local high school volleyball teams played in the South Super Regional Tournament this week at the Cramton Bowl's Multiplex in Montgomery.

Briarwood finished as the runner-up in the Class 5A tournament, while Spain Park was the runner-up in 6A. Both teams will compete in the state tournament next week at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Briarwood began the tournament Wednesday with sweeps of Citronelle and Jemison to lock up the state tournament berth. On Thursday, the Lions defeated Montgomery Catholic 3-1 before falling to UMS-Wright 3-0.

Spain Park had a tough first-round draw, but excelled and blew past Gulf Shores 3-0 on Thursday. The Jags then swept Rehobeth 3-0 to advance to the state tournament. On Friday, the Jags beat Northridge 3-0 before falling to Spanish Fort 3-0.

Chelsea was in the 6A tournament, falling to Spanish Fort 3-0 in the opening round.