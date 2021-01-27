Waugh named 1st team all-state

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood’s Tyler Waugh (30) prepares to make an interception on a loose ball during a game between Briarwood and Hartselle on Nov. 6 at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Briarwood defeated Hartselle 31-17 to advance in the playoffs. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Chelsea’s Chandler Pruitt (29) during a game between Chelsea and Oak Mountain on Aug. 21at Heardmont Park. Prev Next

Briarwood Christian School linebacker Tyler Waugh was named to the all-state first team in Class 6A after an incredible senior season. He was joined on the all-state team by several other players from the local schools as well.

Waugh was named to the first team as a linebacker, but he made significant contributions for the Lions on both sides of the ball. He was a standout in the middle of Briarwood’s defense, racking up an impressive 165 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three interceptions. He also scored two defensive touchdowns and forced four fumbles (recovering three).

On their own merit, those numbers make his case for his placement. But Waugh was also a force on offense, as a runner in short yardage packages. He carried the ball 36 times, going for 257 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Waugh’s teammate, Luke Reebals, also helped Briarwood to its 8-3 season and a second round playoff appearance. In his first season as the Lions’ primary running back, Reebals rushed for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns, becoming the sixth back in Lions history to go over 1,000 yards. He also gained 499 receiving yards, scoring two touchdowns, to earn his second team selection.

Chelsea linebacker Chandler Pruitt was a second team selection, a bright spot in a tough year for the Hornets. He finished the season with 122 tackles and was a defensive captain for the team.

Oak Mountain had an impressive season, finishing 7-5 and advancing to the second round of the 7A playoffs. The Eagles were led by quarterback Evan Smith, who was named to the second team. From the quarterback position, he was the best rusher in the area, gaining 1,719 yards on the ground and piling up 23 touchdowns. He also passed for 620 yards and six touchdowns in his third year as a starter.

Backfield mate Judah Tait was named honorable mention after going for 1,412 yards and 12 touchdowns. Oak Mountain head coach Cris Bell was named 7A coach of the year after leading the Eagles to a 6-1 start and a near upset of Hoover in the quarterfinals.

Spain Park had two players named to the second team, beginning with wide receiver Cooper Kelley. Kelley was a steady force throughout his Jags career and caught 53 passes for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final campaign. He started for three years and averaged nearly 19 yards per catch throughout his career.

Kicker Drake Tabor was also named to the second team for his consistent efforts. He has signed to play college ball at the University of St. Thomas after three years kicking for Spain Park. In 2020, Tabor made 37-of-42 extra point attempts and connected on 3-of-5 field goal attempts with a long of 42 yards.

Quarterback Bennett Meredith and receiver Jaylen Ward were named honorable mention for their efforts in leading the Jags’ explosive offense. As a first-year starter, Meredith put up eye-popping numbers, passing for 3,106 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also added three rushing touchdowns to his ledger.

Ward, a dynamic junior, caught 74 passes for 876 yards and five touchdowns. He has already received interest from high-level schools and possesses multiple Power 5 offers.