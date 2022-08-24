Week 1 Football Primer: Local teams play county rivals

× Expand Photo by Laura Chramer. 20220819 Oak Mountain vs. Northridge football Oak Mountain offensive lineman Hudson Youngblood (79) and Oak Mountain defensive back Devan Moss (8) greet fans at the end of a football game between Oak Mountain and Northridge at Heardmont Park on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. The Eagles beat the Jaguars, 23-14. Photo by Laura Chramer

The high school football season is officially underway, with many of the local teams playing their first game is Week 0. Here is a look at the games in Week 1.

Sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd are back with another episode of the Under the Lights podcast! Be sure to like and subscribe to get caught up on all the local high school games for the week. Also, be sure to head to Kyle's Twitter feed to vote for the Player of the Week!

Mountain Brook (1-0) vs. James Clemens (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 26

: Friday, Aug. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook defeated Vestavia Hills 24-14; James Clemens fell to Gardendale 41-34.

What to watch: Mountain Brook won a defensive slugfest last week against longtime rival Vestavia Hills. The Spartans defense was impressive, forcing a couple late turnovers to put the game away. James Clemens went 10-0 in the regular season last year and lost a shootout to a strong Class 6A team in Gardendale.

Last meeting: James Clemens defeated Mountain Brook 51-14 on Sept. 25, 2015. The Jets have won both previous meetings between the schools.

Spain Park (1-0) at Briarwood (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 26

: Friday, Aug. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Spain Park defeated Calera 14-10; Briarwood lost to Clay-Chalkville 48-0.

What to watch: Spain Park is coming off the high of beating Calera in head coach Tim Vakakes’ first game as the Jags head coach. Briarwood is looking to get off the mat after a rough loss in the season opener against the defending Class 6A champions.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Spain Park 42-8 on Aug. 27, 2021. The two teams have split the previous four meetings.

Chelsea (0-1) at Calera (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 26

: Friday, Aug. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cairns Memorial Stadium

Last week: Chelsea fell to Helena 28-6; Calera lost to Spain Park 14-10 on a late touchdown.

What to watch: These two Class 6A Shelby County schools got off on the wrong foot in their season openers last week. Chelsea will be looking to gain some footing as the debut season of head coach Todd Cassity gets going. Calera is a team with high aspirations after making the playoffs a season ago.

Last meeting: Calera knocked off Chelsea 31-21 on Oct. 28, 2021. Calera holds a 21-12-1 edge in the all-time series.

Hewitt-Trussville (0-1) vs. Gadsden City (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 26

: Friday, Aug. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville fell to Central-Phenix City 37-21; Gadsden City lost to Carrollton (Ga.) 69-7.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville ran into what is clearly one of the top Class 7A teams last week and struggled at times against Central. The Huskies have a young offense that only stands to improve as the season progresses. This game would appear to be a great opportunity for growth for Hewitt to get its first win.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Gadsden City 35-28 on Oct. 15, 2021. Hewitt has a 10-6 edge in the series and has won the last four meetings.

Homewood (1-0) at Vestavia Hills (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 26

: Friday, Aug. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Homewood defeated John Carroll 38-20; Vestavia Hills fell to Mountain Brook 24-14.

What to watch: Homewood scored 38 unanswered points in a win over John Carroll last week to start the season. Vestavia Hills was competitive in its season opener and the first game of new head coach Robert Evans’ tenure. The Rebels should continue to improve as they jel on both sides of the ball with the new coaching staff and schemes. Homewood will be presented with a real challenge as well, as the Patriots will get a gauge of where they are.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Vestavia Hills 9-7 on Aug. 27, 2021, on a late field goal. Vestavia holds a 29-21 lead in the series but Homewood has won twice in the last five years (three if you count a forfeited game in 2020).

Hoover (0-1) vs. Bartlett (Tenn.) [1-0]

Date : Friday, Aug. 26

: Friday, Aug. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover fell to Auburn 17-14; Bartlett defeated PURE Academy (Tenn.) 32-6.

What to watch: Hoover overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit last week to tie the game against Auburn, before falling on a late field goal. The game was the first for new head coach Wade Waldrop, as the Buccaneers tested themselves right off the bat against one of the top Class 7A teams. Jonah Winston and Brewer Smith split time at quarterback for the Bucs, but the defense was impressive for the most part. Bartlett made it to the state semifinals in Tennessee’s Class 6A as recently as 2020.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between Hoover and Bartlett.

John Carroll (0-1) at Marbury (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 26

: Friday, Aug. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Marbury High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Homewood 38-20; Marbury lost to Elmore County 35-17.

What to watch: Both teams will most likely be fighting for a playoff spot in Class 5A this fall, and one of them will get their first win of the year this Friday. After scoring on their first possession of the season, the Cavaliers’ offense struggled against Homewood until a couple fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between John Carroll and Marbury.

Oak Mountain (1-0) vs. Pelham (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 26

: Friday, Aug. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain defeated Northridge 23-14; Pelham fell to Jackson-Olin 14-10.

What to watch: Oak Mountain simply got the job done last week against Northridge. The Eagles jumped out to a 21-0 lead and held on from there. Pelham struggled to find its footing and dropped its season opener, and will attempt to rebound and get in the win column for the first time this week.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain shut out Pelham 21-0 on Aug. 27, 2021. Pelham holds an 11-5 edge in the series, but Oak Mountain has won the last three meetings.

Clay-Chalkville (1-0) vs. Hueytown (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 26

: Friday, Aug. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville blew past Briarwood 48-0; Hueytown fell to Ramsay 41-28.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville looked every bit the part as the defending Class 6A champions last week, blowing past Briarwood, a strong 6A team in its own right. Hueytown, which opposed Clay in the title game last year, dropped its first game of the year. This game was moved to Clay due to construction going on at Hueytown.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville held off Hueytown 46-42 on Dec. 3, 2021, in the Class 6A state championship game. Clay has won each of the previous three meetings.

Pinson Valley (1-0) vs. McAdory (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 26

: Friday, Aug. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley defeated Florence 34-14; McAdory breezed past Oxford 35-21.

What to watch: Pinson Valley is off to a 1-0 start in the tenure of head coach Lee Guess, as the Indians attempt to stay near the top of the heap in Class 6A. McAdory will certainly be a big challenge for the Indians, as the Jackets have high expectations this season as well.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley blew past McAdory 47-13 on Aug. 25, 2017. The all-time series is tied 11-11, with Pinson winning the last three meetings.