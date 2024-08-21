Week 1 Under the Lights: Lions, Eagles face off in Game of the Week

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain running back Marty Myricks (1) runs the football during a game between Oak Mountain and Briarwood on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester

High school football is back, with a heavy slate of Week 1 games to get things going. Here's a look at each of the games Under the Lights will be covering this week.

Briarwood at Oak Mountain

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last season: Briarwood finished 6-6 overall and reached the second round of the state playoffs; Oak Mountain was 1-9 overall.

What to watch: The county rivals will square off again, this time to open the season. Briarwood is now a Class 5A team, while Oak Mountain remains a 7A squad. Despite the disparity in size, the two teams are set to play a highly competitive contest. The Lions are looking to build upon their playoff appearance a year ago, while the Eagles are eager to continue climbing the ladder in head coach Shane McComb’s second year.

Last meeting: Briarwood shut out Oak Mountain 21-0 on Sept. 29, 2023. This will be the third straight year the teams have met. Briarwood leads the all-time series 4-2.

Next week: Both teams hit the road next week. Briarwood travels to Homewood, while Oak Mountain plays at Pelham.

Chelsea vs. Mobile Christian

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last season: Chelsea finished 2-8 overall; Mobile Christian went 15-0 and won the Class 3A state championship.

What to watch: Chelsea drops back down to Class 6A this fall, aiming to be much more competitive. The Hornets have plenty of new faces to blend with some experienced players, and they will get a tough test right out of the gate against the defending Class 3A champions. Mobile Christian ascends to 4A this year and makes the trek north to take on a big school.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between Chelsea and Mobile Christian.

Next week: Chelsea remains at home to take on Wetumpka. Mobile Christian has an open date next week.

Spain Park vs. Sparkman

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last season: Spain Park finished 7-3 overall but failed to qualify for the playoffs; Sparkman finished 5-5 and missed the playoffs.

What to watch: Spain Park narrowly missed out on a playoff berth last fall, but put together one of best seasons in recent memory. The Jags showed great improvement in Tim Vakakes’ second season as head coach, and another jump in performance could mean big things for Spain Park. The Jags have descended to Class 6A and look to be one of the top teams in the area. They open the season facing 7A Sparkman, a team that has only won one playoff game in school history.

Last meeting: Sparkman defeated Spain Park 21-18 on Sept. 23, 2005. Spain Park won the other two meetings between the teams, both in 2004.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Hoover for the city rivalry, while Sparkman hosts Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

Homewood at John Carroll

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last season: Homewood finished 6-5 overall and reached the first round of the state playoffs; John Carroll went 9-3 and reached the second round of the playoffs.

What to watch: Homewood and John Carroll renew the Battle of Lakeshore once again to open the 2024 season. In last year’s season opener, John Carroll pulled off the upset in what turned out to be one of the top games of the entire season. Homewood started 0-3 before going on a roll to finish out the year, while John Carroll put together a dream season. Homewood returns much of its lineup from last fall, while the Cavaliers are replacing many key players.

Last meeting: John Carroll knocked off Homewood 36-31 on Aug. 25, 2023. It was the first win for the Cavs over Homewood since 1999. Homewood leads the all-time series 26-7-2.

Next week: Homewood hosts Briarwood, while John Carroll makes a trip south to play at St. Michael.

Mountain Brook at Demopolis

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Demopolis High School

Last season: Mountain Brook finished 8-4 overall and reached the second round of the playoffs; Demopolis finished 10-3 and advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has won at least eight games each of the last eight years and will attempt to get the 2024 season started on the right foot against a strong Class 5A foe. The Spartans have flown a little under the radar in the preseason, and will make the drive west to play Demopolis to begin the year. The Spartans have just a handful of returning starters, so many of the names that will become household ones will be getting their first action.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between Mountain Brook and Demopolis.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Parker, while Demopolis travels to Jackson.

Clay-Chalkville vs. Hueytown

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last season: Clay-Chalkville finished 14-0 and won the Class 6A state championship; Hueytown finished 8-4 and reached the second round of the playoffs.

What to watch: A rematch of the 2021 Class 6A state championship game, Clay-Chalkville looks to get the season started on a high note. The Cougars have a new quarterback, a new coach and other new faces scattered across the starting lineups.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville took down Hueytown 17-3 on Sept. 1, 2023. The Cougars have won all four meetings between the programs, which have all taken place since 2021.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville pays a visit to Legion Field to take on Ramsay next Thursday, while Hueytown takes an early open date.

Hewitt-Trussville vs. J.A.G.

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last season: Hewitt-Trussville finished 9-4 overall and reached the Class 7A semifinals; J.A.G. went 0-10 last fall.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville gets the season started against J.A.G., which is coached by former Alabama running back Roy Upchurch. The Huskies will have a new face at quarterback in Noah Dobbins, as he gets his chance to direct the offense. This seems like a great opportunity for Hewitt-Trussville to break in new faces on both sides of the ball.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between Hewitt-Trussville and J.A.G.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville takes on Gadsden City, while J.A.G. takes an open date.

Hoover at Western (Fla.)

Date : Saturday, Aug. 24

: Saturday, Aug. 24 Time : 7 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. central)

: 7 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. central) Location: Western High School – Davie, Fla.

Last season: Hoover finished 5-7 overall and reached the second round of the playoffs; Western went 9-4 and reached the third round of the playoffs in Florida.

What to watch: After all the turmoil surrounding the Hoover football team over the summer, interim coach Chip English will lead the Bucs into the 2024 season with a long trip to south Florida to play Western in the Broward County High School National Football Showcase. The Bucs have plenty of talent on the roster to make some headway this fall, but it remains to be seen how they handle the unusual circumstances.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between Hoover and Western.

Next week: Hoover heads home to face Spain Park in the city rivalry next week.

Vestavia Hills vs. Carver-Montgomery

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cramton Bowl

Last season: Vestavia Hills finished 9-3 overall and reached the second round of the playoffs; Carver finished 7-4 and reached the first round of the playoffs.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills and Carver face off in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic at the Cramton Bowl. The Rebels are coming off a nine-win season, but are replacing many starters on both sides of the ball. Carver has a new head coach in Bobby Carr, but plenty of players with Division I scholarship offers. If the Rebels have any chance in this one, they will likely have to pull out all the stops and execute at a high level.

Last meeting: Carver knocked off Vestavia Hills 22-21 on Oct. 23, 1981. The Rebels won the 1980, which make up the only two times the programs have faced off.

Next week: Vestavia Hills travels to Auburn, while Carver takes on Percy Julian.

