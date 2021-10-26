Week 10 Football Primer: Final tune-up before playoffs

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson in a game between the Hornets and Spartans at Chelsea High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The final week of the regular season is here. Some teams will use this game to get ready for postseason play, some will take the field for the final time and others are still fighting for their playoff lives.

Mountain Brook (8-1) vs. Austin (4-5)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook shut out Chelsea 25-0; Austin upset Bob Jones 42-28.

What to watch: Mountain Brook finished off a second straight perfect region campaign with its win last week and plays one final tune-up for the Class 6A playoffs, which begin next week. The Spartans have now pitched four shutouts in nine games and will lean on their defense as they head into the postseason. Austin has been eliminated from playoff contention and will be playing its final game of the season.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook knocked off Austin 31-22 on Oct. 30, 2020. The Spartans have won four of the six meetings between the schools.

Clay-Chalkville (9-0) at Oak Mountain (6-3)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Clay-Chalkville shut out Huffman 54-0; Oak Mountain suffered a 28-7 loss to Hewitt-Trussville.

What to watch: Both teams are getting ready for the state playoffs next week, but have one final test this Thursday night. The Cougars have rolled through the regular season unscathed and have been atop Class 6A for the last few weeks. The Cougars bring a potent offensive attack into this one, facing an Oak Mountain team that is looking to heal some injuries, including to its quarterback Evan Smith.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville topped Oak Mountain 21-14 on Oct. 29, 2020. The Cougars have won three of four meetings between the two programs.

Spain Park (2-7) vs. Hueytown (8-1)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park earned a much-needed 35-7 win over Tuscaloosa County; Hueytown whipped Paul Bryant 58-18.

What to watch: Spain Park snapped its seven-game losing streak in convincing fashion last week, but the Jaguars will have their hands full with Hueytown, which boasts one of the top offenses in high school football. The Golden Gophers average 55 points per game, with their only loss coming early in the season to Clay-Chalkville.

Last meeting: Spain Park outlasted Hueytown 63-62 on Oct. 29, 2020. Spain Park has won all five meetings between the two teams.

Chelsea (4-5) at Calera (6-3)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium

Last week: Chelsea was shut out by Mountain Brook 25-0; Calera blew past Benjamin Russell 41-17.

What to watch: Chelsea is in the midst of a three-way tie for third in Class 6A, Region 5, so this game still carries some weight for the Hornets. Last week, Mountain Brook put an end to their four-game winning streak and now the Hornets face a resurgent Calera team to wrap up the regular season ahead of a hopeful playoff game.

Last meeting: Chelsea knocked off Calera 31-14 on Oct. 30, 2020. Calera holds a 20-12-1 edge in the series.

Homewood (5-4) vs. Pelham (6-3)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood fell short against Briarwood, 21-18; Pelham knocked off Chilton County 35-14.

What to watch: Homewood is also part of that three-way tie in Region 5, with the Patriots’ season hanging in the balance on Friday. Homewood must win to keep its playoff chances alive and may have to do so without star quarterback Woods Ray, who went down with a foot injury in last week’s loss to Briarwood. Without Ray, Homewood will have a tough time against a solid Pelham team.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Pelham 20-18 on a last-second field goal on Oct. 30, 2020. Homewood holds a 15-6 edge in the series and has won the last seven meetings.

Vestavia Hills (3-6) at Shades Valley (3-6)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Frank Nix Stadium – Shades Valley High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills held off Gadsden City 21-14 in overtime; Shades Valley toppled Woodlawn 35-13.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills won’t make the playoffs in Sean Calhoun’s first season at the helm, but the Rebels have a chance to cap off the year with a three-game winning streak should they notch a win on Friday night. Vestavia has played much better in the final stretch and would love nothing more than to go into the offseason on a high note. Shades Valley remains in the mix for a playoff spot, so the Mounties will not go down quietly.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills earned a 52-27 win in Buddy Anderson’s final career game on Oct. 30, 2020. Vestavia Hills has won three straight and holds a 36-11-1 edge in the series.

Briarwood (7-2) at Corner (2-7)

Date : Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Corner High School

Last week: Briarwood gutted out a 21-18 win over Homewood; Corner fell to Center Point 26-7.

What to watch: Briarwood locked up the No. 2 seed in Class 6A, Region 5 with last week’s win and wraps up the regular season with a trip to Corner, a team that has lost six consecutive games. Briarwood will be making the playoffs for the 29th straight year this fall.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Corner 42-7 on Oct. 30, 2020. The Lions have won seven of the eight meetings between the programs.

John Carroll (4-5) at St. Clair County (0-9)

Date : Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: St. Clair Stadium

Last week: John Carroll dominated Wenonah 45-7; St. Clair County fell to Hayden 26-20.

What to watch: John Carroll is looking to finish with a .500 record for the second straight year and can do so with a win over a winless St. Clair County team on Friday night. The Cavaliers snapped a four-game skid with a convincing win last week. St. Clair County has won just one game in the last three seasons.

Last meeting: John Carroll knocked off St. Clair County 34-7 on Oct. 30, 2020. The Cavs have won the last two meetings between the teams.

Pinson Valley (6-3) at Lee-Montgomery (6-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cramton Bowl

Last week: Pinson Valley beat Jasper 49-27; Lee-Montgomery beat Valley 34-0.

What to watch: Pinson Valley got back on track last week and wrapped up region play with a win. The Indians have not yet decided their playoff seeding, so Friday’s game still carries relevance for them.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between Pinson and Lee.