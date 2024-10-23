Week 10 Under the Lights: Region play concludes

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea head coach Todd Cassity during a game between Helena and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Ala.

We have reached the final week of region play. Each team in the Under the Lights coverage area already knows whether or not it qualified for the postseason, but there is some seeding still to be decided.

Spain Park (8-0) at Chilton County (2-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chilton County High School

Last week: Spain Park beat Calera 42-7; Chilton County takes an open date.

What to watch: Spain Park could win a ninth regular season game for the third time in program history and could post a second-ever perfect region slate. The Jags should be able to do that against a rebuilding Chilton County squad.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Gardendale; Chilton County heads to Elmore County.

Briarwood (3-5) at Hayden (1-7)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hayden High School

Last week: Briarwood took an open date; Hayden fell to Wenonah 49-0.

What to watch: Briarwood was eliminated from the playoff picture last week with John Carroll’s loss to Corner. It is a sour taste to what has otherwise been a brilliant last few weeks for the Lions, who have rebounded exceptionally after an 0-5 start. The Lions will be looking to continue the positive momentum, despite not having the postseason to play for.

Last meeting: The two teams have never met.

Next week: Briarwood hosts McAdory; Hayden’s season is over.

Chelsea (6-2) at Benjamin Russell (4-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium

Last week: Chelsea fell to Helena 38-28; Benjamin Russell beat Pelham 27-0.

What to watch: This game will decide the No. 3 and 4 spots in Class 6A, Region 3. The winner will be the third seed and the loser the fourth. Both will be playing first-round playoff games on the road either way in the Mobile area. Chelsea has dropped two straight games after a 6-0 start and needs some positive momentum to get back on track before the postseason begins.

Last meeting: Benjamin Russell beat Chelsea 27-0 on Sept. 15, 2017. Benjamin Russell has won five of six previous meetings.

Next week: Chelsea travels to county rival Oak Mountain; Benjamin Russell hosts Percy Julian.

Oak Mountain (3-5) vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Hewitt-Trussville 63-0; Hillcrest beat Prattville 53-28.

What to watch: This game features a pair of teams that will miss out on the 2024 playoffs. Hillcrest fought hard last week to earn a second region win. Oak Mountain will look to build toward next season with a positive finish to the campaign.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain beat Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28-27 on Sept. 1, 2017. Hillcrest has won four of six previous meetings.

Next week: Oak Mountain hosts Chelsea; Hillcrest’s season has come to an end.

Homewood (6-2) at Minor (5-3)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 24

: Thursday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Minor High School

Last week: Homewood fell to Parker 27-17; Minor beat Jackson-Olin 49-22.

What to watch: This game will decide which teams earns the No. 2 seed in Class 6A, Region 5, and gets to host a first-round state playoff game. Homewood could have won the region title with a win over Parker last week, but the Thundering Herd is one of the top teams in the state for a reason. The Patriots will wait to see if starting quarterback Will Myers is available, after he left a second straight game due to injury last week.

Last meeting: Minor beat Homewood 28-0 on Oct. 4, 2019. The first meeting was back 1974, but the teams have met just eight times over the years.

Next week: Homewood hosts James Clemens; Minor heads to Northridge.

Mountain Brook (6-3) at Shades Valley (3-6)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 24

: Thursday, Oct. 24 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Frank Nix Stadium – Shades Valley High

Last week: Mountain Brook shut out Huffman 42-0; Shades Valley took an open date.

What to watch: Mountain Brook is locked into the playoffs and will wrap up the regular season on Thursday night. The Spartans responded from a lackluster effort against Pinson Valley to dominate Huffman last week. They will look to gain another win to post a 7-3 regular season for the second straight season.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook shut out Shades Valley 31-0 on Sept. 17, 2021. The teams have played 36 times over the years in a series dating back to 1968. The Mounties lead the series 23-13.

Next week: The regular season is over for both teams, as they have open dates next week.

Vestavia Hills (4-4) at Hoover (7-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover knocked off Thompson 27-26 in overtime; Vestavia Hills shut out Tuscaloosa County 42-0.

What to watch: One of the state’s greatest rivalries is renewed Friday night. Hoover is fresh off the biggest win of the year, a dramatic overtime victory over Thompson for the Class 7A, Region 3 title. While the Bucs’ playoff fate is locked up, the Rebels are almost assured of the No. 4 seed in Region 3 as well. But this game is one of two straight stout opponents for Vestavia to wrap up the regular season.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Hoover 26-7 on Sept. 15, 2023. The win snapped an eight-game Hoover winning streak in the series. Hoover holds a 38-21 edge in the series, which dates back to 1972.

Next week: Hoover takes an open date; Vestavia Hills hosts defending Class 6A state champion Clay-Chalkville.

Hewitt-Trussville (7-2) at Tuscaloosa County (0-8)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville shut out Oak Mountain 63-0; Tuscaloosa County fell to Vestavia Hills 42-0.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville will look to win an eighth game in the regular season for the third time in the last five years. The Huskies should be able to do so against a struggling County team.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Tuscaloosa County 42-7 on Sept. 15, 2023. The Huskies have won eight of nine previous meetings.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville takes an open date before the playoffs; Tuscaloosa County travels to Paul Bryant.

Clay-Chalkville (7-1) at Pinson Valley (1-7)

Date : Friday, Oct. 25

: Friday, Oct. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium – Pinson Valley High

Last week: Clay-Chalkville fell to Oxford 21-10; Pinson Valley lost to Pell City 48-39.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville will be looking to rebound from its first loss of the season against a longtime rival. These two teams squared off twice in the state semifinals in 2017 and 2018 in the heyday of the rivalry. Pinson Valley is in a rebuilding mode right now, though, so the Cougars should be able to get back on track this week.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Pinson Valley 41-0 on Sept. 15, 2023. Clay-Chalkville holds a 13-7 edge in the series.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville travels to Vestavia Hills; Pinson Valley hosts Hueytown.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.

