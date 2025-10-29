Week 11 Football Preview: Hornets host Eagles in Game of the Week

× Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson View from the Chelsea team during a game between Chelsea and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Chelsea High School Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson

The final week of the regular season has arrived. There is complete chaos in Class 7A, Region 4, involving Huntsville-area teams. But in the Under the Lights coverage area, the playoff matchups are set, and teams have one final chance to tune up ahead of the postseason.

Game of the Week

Oak Mountain (3-6) at Chelsea (5-4)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 30

: Thursday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Oak Mountain suffered a tough 25-23 loss to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; Chelsea lost to Benjamin Russell 42-21.

What to watch: This county rivalry will be the final game for both teams this season. This game was a thriller last season, with Oak Mountain capping off the year with a game-winning field goal off the leg of Josh Renfro. Both programs saw plenty of progress this season and have a great amount to build on.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain knocked off Chelsea 16-14 on Nov. 1, 2024.

Next week: Both teams’ season is over.

Briarwood (5-4) at McAdory (6-2)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 30

: Thursday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: McAdory High School

Last week: Briarwood beat Hayden 49-7; McAdory fell to Bessemer City 21-14.

What to watch: Briarwood unexpectedly had the Class 5A, Region 5 title fall into its lap last week, and the Lions didn’t waste the opportunity. The win over Hayden delivered the Lions their first region title since 2019. McAdory is a playoff-bound 6A team and will be a good test to cap off the regular season for Briarwood.

Last meeting: Briarwood ran away with a 55-35 victory over McAdory on Nov. 1, 2024. The Lions have won all five previous meetings.

Next week: Briarwood hosts Leeds in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, while McAdory travels to Spain Park to open the 6A playoffs.

Spain Park (7-2) vs. Gardendale (1-8)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 30

: Thursday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park shut out Chilton County 49-0; Gardendale fell to Woodlawn 40-37.

What to watch: Spain Park locked up the No. 2 seed out of Class 6A, Region 3, and will get the chance to finish out an eight-win regular season. Gardendale has struggled with a first-year head coach this season, with its only win coming from a forfeit. The Jags should be able to gain some momentum heading into the postseason.

Last meeting: Spain Park knocked off Gardendale 35-12 on Nov. 1, 2024. The Jags have won four of five previous meetings.

Next week: Spain Park hosts McAdory in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, while Gardendale’s season is over.

Homewood (8-1) at James Clemens (5-4)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 30

: Thursday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Madison City Schools Stadium

Last week: Homewood knocked off Minor 31-14; James Clemens shut out Albertville 45-0.

What to watch: Homewood has wrapped up the region title and knows its first round opponent, so the stakes aren’t high for the Patriots in this one. The same can’t be said for James Clemens, a team embroiled in a four-way tie for the Class 7A, Region 4 title. James Clemens would benefit greatly from winning this contest, so the Patriots will be visiting a hungry team.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off James Clemens 24-10 on Nov. 1, 2024, in the first meeting between the two teams.

Next week: Homewood hosts Pell City in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, while James Clemens plays an undetermined opponent in the first round of the 7A postseason.

John Carroll (2-7) at West Blocton (4-5)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 30

: Thursday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: West Blocton High School

Last week: John Carroll took an open date; West Blocton shut out Tarrant 14-0.

What to watch: John Carroll hasn’t had the season it hoped for, but the Cavaliers will get one final chance to end the season on a high note.

Last meeting: John Carroll knocked off West Blocton 38-20 on Nov. 1, 2024. The Cavs have won all three meetings in the series.

Next week: Both teams’ season is over.

Vestavia Hills (7-2) vs. Catholic-Montgomery (6-3)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 30

: Thursday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills knocked off rival Hoover 39-30; Catholic-Montgomery knocked off Andalusia 23-17 in overtime.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills had one of its biggest wins of the year last week, locking up a playoff berth and beating its biggest rival. The Rebels will likely rest some guys this week, although they are playing a tough 5A team. Catholic has won back-to-back state titles, but lost coach Kirk Johnson to Benjamin Russell after last season. Catholic struggled at the outset, but has won its last five games to earn the region title.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Next week: Vestavia Hills travels to Auburn for the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, while Catholic-Montgomery hosts Citronelle in the opening round of the 5A playoffs.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.