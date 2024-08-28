Week 2 Under the Lights: Another non-region slate

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain RB Marty Myricks (1) scores a touchdown during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Ala.

The second week of the high school football season is here. Each of the local teams takes the field against another non-region foe. Here's a quick look at each of the games the Under the Lights team will be covering this week.

Oak Mountain (1-0) at Pelham (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ned Bearden Stadium – Pelham High

Last week: Oak Mountain defeated Briarwood 38-28 to open the season; Pelham lost to Pell City 35-7.

What to watch: Oak Mountain is looking to make the most of continuing an impressive streak. The Eagles have won eight straight season openers after last week’s win over Briarwood, but the last two seasons have gone downhill quickly following that feat. Last fall, Oak Mountain let a win over Pelham slip right through its grasp. Pelham lost a lot from last year’s squad and struggled in a loss to Pell City last week.

Last meeting: Pelham rallied to beat Oak Mountain 24-21 on Sept. 1, 2023. The win snapped a four-game Oak Mountain winning streak in the series. But Pelham holds a 12-6 lead overall.

Next week: Oak Mountain hosts Prattville to open region play; Pelham hosts Chelsea.

Briarwood (0-1) at Homewood (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Briarwood fell to Oak Mountain 38-28; Homewood defeated John Carroll 35-6 in the Battle of Lakeshore.

What to watch: Briarwood plays its second straight road game against a team in a higher classification to begin the season, as the Lions are aiming for the stiff competition to prepare them for region play. Homewood will certainly provide that, fresh off a blowout victory in the season opener. Briarwood competed well against Oak Mountain last week, but were unable to overcome the Eagles in the fourth quarter. Homewood was one of the best teams in 6A over the second half of last season and the Patriots look to continue on that trajectory early this season.

Last meeting: Briarwood edged Homewood 20-13 on Oct. 27, 2023. Homewood holds the edge in the overall series, with an 11-7 edge. The schools had been region foes each of the last four years.

Next week: Briarwood hosts Ramsay and Homewood heads to Mortimer Jordan, as both teams begin region play.

Chelsea (1-0) vs. Wetumpka (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea smothered defending Class 3A champion Mobile Christian, 24-3; Wetumpka pulled out a 19-14 victory over Beauregard.

What to watch: Chelsea opened the season with a convincing victory, the Hornets’ first season-opening win since 2016. The Hornets hope that proves to be a positive omen, as they are back in Class 6A and looking to build some early momentum. Wetumpka is a team that consistently makes the playoffs, but should be a team that Chelsea can compete with.

Last meeting: Wetumpka defeated Chelsea 44-22 on Sept. 8, 2017. The teams have met four previous times, with Chelsea only winning one of those, in 2016.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Pelham to begin region play; Wetumpka is back at home to play Russell County.

Clay-Chalkville (1-0) at Ramsay (0-1)

Date : Thursday, Aug. 29

: Thursday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Legion Field

Last week: Clay-Chalkville defeated Hueytown 28-7; Ramsay fell to Parker 41-12.

What to watch: The Class 6A defending state champion and the 5A runner-up meet in a non-region contest after opposite starts to the season. Clay-Chalkville got off to a good start in its first game under new coach Stuart Floyd. Ramsay struggled against a Parker team that will be one of the best in 6A. New Clay quarterback Aaron Frye and receiver Jabari Staples teamed up for three touchdowns, and the Cougars’ defense was stout. The Rams certainly do not have an easy slate to kick things off, either.

Last meeting: Ramsay defeated Clay-Chalkville 38-28 in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 4, 2016, in the only previous meeting between the team.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville opens up region play on the road at Pell City; Ramsay heads to Briarwood.

Mountain Brook (1-0) vs. Parker (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook shut out Demopolis 28-0; Parker blew past Ramsay 41-12.

What to watch: Mountain Brook will find out quickly how good its team really is, as the Spartans face a Parker team that is expected to be among the best in Class 6A. The Spartans have a small number of returning starters, so it was an encouraging sign to see how they handled a road trip to Demopolis last week. They ran the ball well and played stout defense, hallmarks of a Mountain Brook football team. The teams were region opponents the last two years, but were split up in the most recent reclassification.

Last meeting: Parker edged Mountain Brook 13-10 on Oct. 13, 2023. It was the first time in seven meetings Parker had knocked off the Spartans.

Next week: Mountain Brook heads to Hueytown for a final non-region game; Parker travels to Gardendale to begin region play.

Hewitt-Trussville (1-0) vs. Gadsden City (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville bulldozed J.A.G. 50-6; Gadsden City edged Muscle Shoals 33-28.

What to watch: After allowing J.A.G. to return the opening kickoff for a score, Hewitt-Trussville was utterly dominant. The Huskies gained traction moving the ball, throwing four touchdowns and rushing for three more. The defense allowed negative total yards. This week’s game against Gadsden City will be a tough one. The Titans have steadily improved over the last four or five years under head coach Ali Smith, reaching the quarterfinals of the playoffs last fall. This game will be a test to see where the Huskies are at in their early-season progress.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville pulled away with a 42-27 win on Sept. 1, 2023. The teams have met 18 times since 2006, with Hewitt winning 12 of them.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville heads to Vestavia Hills for a tough start to region play; Gadsden City travels to Buckhorn.

Spain Park (1-0) at Hoover (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Spain Park blew out Sparkman 38-7; Hoover beat Western (Fla.) 17-14 on a late field goal.

What to watch: The city rivalry between Hoover and Spain Park has long been a region game, but is not this year with Spain Park dropping down to Class 6A. The schools had the foresight to continue the rivalry, though. Last year’s game was a competitive one and proved to be the difference in Hoover making the playoffs over Spain Park. Both teams have high hopes for the 2024 season, setting up a highly-anticipated matchup early in the season. Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley threw for five touchdowns in the season opener, while Hoover’s Jamar Moultrie impacted the Western game on defense and special teams before James Bryant’s game-winning field goal.

Last meeting: Hoover held off Spain Park 28-20 on Sept. 8, 2023. The teams have met 23 times, with Spain Park’s only two victories coming in the 2015 season.

Next week: Hoover travels to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa to open up region play; Spain Park takes an open date.

John Carroll (0-1) at St. Michael (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: St. Michael Catholic High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Homewood 35-6; St. Michael knocked off Bayside Academy 31-10.

What to watch: The two Catholic schools will face off in Fairhope on Friday night. St. Michael is coached by Philip Rivers, who guided the young program to its first playoff appearance last fall. John Carroll is also coming off its first playoff berth in over a decade. The Cavs have many new faces on both sides of the ball and are hoping for great improvement between their first and second game. This game will be a great litmus test for the Cavs.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between John Carroll and St. Michael.

Next week: John Carroll travels to Carver-Birmingham next Thursday to begin region play; St. Michael travels to W.S. Neal.

Vestavia Hills (0-1) at Auburn (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Duck Samford Stadium – Auburn High

Last week: Vestavia Hills fell to Carver-Montgomery 41-19; Auburn blew out North Miami Beach (Fla.) 49-0.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills struggled last week, as turnovers and mistakes contributed to Carver running away with the game in the second half. The Rebels will have to clean those up in order to have success in a tough first half of the season. This week, the Rebels travel to play an Auburn team that has been one of the top Class 7A teams over the last several years.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills knocked off Auburn 24-14 on Sept. 28, 1999. The Rebels have won all four meeting in the series.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Hewitt-Trussville in the first Region 3 game of the season for both teams.

