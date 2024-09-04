Week 3 Under the Lights: Region play starts

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain WR Zach Fitzgerald (2) scores on the first Oak Mountain play during a game between Oak Mountain and Pelham on Friday, August 30, 2024, at Bobby Haynes Field in Pelham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester

Many teams begin region play, as we enter Week 3 of the high school football season. Here's a quick snapshot of each of the games the Under the Lights team will be covering this week.

Oak Mountain (2-0) vs. Prattville (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain ran past Pelham 38-20; Prattville beat Stanhope Elmore 34-13.

What to watch: These two Class 7A, Region 3 are looking for promising seasons after recent struggles, and both have won a pair of non-region games to get the ball rolling in the right direction. Neither team is a favorite to make the playoffs at the outset of region action, but starting off 1-0 in Region 3 would be key in potentially making a run at the postseason. Oak Mountain has shown great strides over last fall in its first two games, with the Will O’Dell-led offense showing consistency and explosiveness.

Last meeting: Prattville defeated Oak Mountain 28-21 on Oct. 18, 2013. The teams split two previous meetings.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels to Thompson; Prattville hosts Tuscaloosa County.

Briarwood (0-2) vs. Ramsay (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood suffered a 28-7 loss to Homewood; Ramsay fell to Clay-Chalkville 62-7.

What to watch: Briarwood and Ramsay begin play in Class 5A, Region 5, with one of them set to notch its first win of the season. It is tough to get a gauge on either team to this point, as both have played up in classifications to begin the season. This game will serve as a litmus test for both to see where they are at this point of the season.

Last meeting: Briarwood earned a 21-20 win over Ramsay in Oct. 18, 2019. The Lions have won three of the four previous meetings between the teams.

Next week: Briarwood travels to Carver-Birmingham, while Ramsay heads to Corner.

Chelsea (2-0) at Pelham (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ned Bearden Stadium – Pelham High

Last week: Chelsea earned a 15-14 win over Wetumpka; Pelham fell to Oak Mountain 38-20.

What to watch: Chelsea has had an encouraging start to the 2024 campaign, its first back in Class 6A after a two-year foray into 7A. The Hornets have gained confidence with two solid wins to begin things and will look to start Region 3 play on the right note against a Pelham team that has struggled mightily in its first two contests.

Last meeting: Pelham got past Chelsea 27-7 on Sept. 29, 2023. Pelham holds an 11-5 edge in the series.

Next week: Pelham hits the road to play Calera; Chelsea takes an open date.

John Carroll (0-2) at Carver-Birmingham (0-1)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 5

: Thursday, Sept. 5 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Carver High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to St. Michael 20-19; Carver did not play.

What to watch: John Carroll and Carver open up region play this week, and one team will get its first win of the young season. The Cavs have challenged themselves with two formidable foes so far, as they break in a green roster. A win to begin region would go a long way toward getting the Cavs in a good position early for a second straight playoff berth.

Last meeting: John Carroll beat Carver 43-26 on Sept. 22, 2023. The teams have alternated victories in the first nine iterations of the series, which dates back to 1977.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Hayden, while Carver remains at home to play Briarwood.

Homewood (2-0) at Mortimer Jordan (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Mortimer Jordan High School

Last week: Homewood knocked off Briarwood 28-7; Mortimer Jordan fell to Cullman 35-14.

What to watch: Homewood has started strong, with wins over local foes John Carroll and Briarwood. The Patriots will look to continue that momentum as they begin Class 6A, Region 5 play this week. Mortimer Jordan has struggled in two losses to begin the season, allowing 38.5 points per game so far. That could spell for another tremendous night for the explosive Homewood offense.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Next week: Homewood hosts Woodlawn; Mortimer Jordan heads to Parker.

Mountain Brook (1-1) at Hueytown (0-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hueytown High School

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Parker 30-16; Hueytown took an open date.

What to watch: Despite losing by two touchdowns, Mountain Brook gave a good account of itself last week against Parker. The Spartans led at halftime, but mistakes did them in over the final two quarters. While many teams begin region play this week, these two teams will get one more tune-up before getting into the meat of their schedule next week.

Last meeting: Hueytown defeated Mountain Brook 29-6 on Oct. 17, 1980. The two teams have met eight times, each of them between 1968 and 1980.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Pell City; Hueytown heads to Paul Bryant.

Clay-Chalkville (2-0) at Pell City (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pell City High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville blew out Ramsay 62-7; Pell City fell to Coosa Christian 17-7.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has picked up where it left off last year, winning its first two games in convincing fashion after winning the state championship last fall. Pell City backed up a solid season-opening win with a puzzling loss to a Class 2A foe last week. If Clay plays to its capabilities, the Cougars should be able to go to 3-0.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Pell City 46-7 on Sept. 8, 2023. Pell City has not beaten the Cougars since 2007, the Panthers’ only win in 16 tries.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville heads back home to host Shades Valley; Pell City travels to Mountain Brook.

Hewitt-Trussville (2-0) at Vestavia Hills (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville rolled past Gadsden City 42-14; Vestavia Hills fell to Auburn 52-17.

What to watch: The schedule gets no easier this week for Vestavia, which has played two of the best teams in Class 7A already in Carver-Montgomery and Auburn. The Rebels will look to turn the page from a pair of disappointing losses as region play gets going. The Huskies, on the other hand, have impressed in a pair of wins against inferior competition. This game has a history of being pivotal for playoff seeding, and could potentially be the case once again this season.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Vestavia Hills 55-27 on Oct. 13, 2013. It was the Huskies’ fourth straight win in the series. They have won six of seven after losing the first 12 meetings between the programs.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville hosts Hoover; Vestavia Hills travels to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

Hoover (1-1) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Roy Johnson Jr. Stadium – Hillcrest High

Last week: Hoover fell to rival Spain Park 39-37; Hillcrest breezed past Sparkman 31-10.

What to watch: Class 7A, Region 3 play begins with an important matchup for these two teams, one that could have heavy implications on the playoff picture despite being so early in the year. Hoover has been through the proverbial fire already, given the preseason circumstances, traveling out of state for its first game, and falling to its rival last week. Nothing should faze the Bucs at this point, but a road game against a new region opponent will not be easy.

Last meeting: Hoover knocked off Hillcrest 28-6 on Oct. 11, 2013. Hoover has won all six previous meetings between the programs. Four of those meetings came during the playoffs, the first in 2003.

Next week: Hoover is on the road again, at Hewitt-Trussville; Hillcrest hosts Vestavia Hills.

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.