Week 5 Football Preview: Local teams taking region road trips

× Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham line up during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson

Week 5 is near, with another heavy and important slate of high school football games ahead.

Some teams have been better than we thought at the outset, and some haven’t lived up to expectations to this point. But there is still time for every team to get things on track.

Game of the Week

Vestavia Hills (3-1) at Thompson (3-1)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High

Last week: Vestavia Hills defeated Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 42-24; Thompson shut out Oak Mountain 41-0.

What to watch: The Under the Lights Game of the Week is in Alabaster this week, as No. 5 Vestavia Hills travels to No. 2 Thompson. Thompson is once again one of the most talented and powerful teams in the state and the Rebels will have their hands full. Vestavia notched an important region win against Hillcrest last week, but the Rebels are the underdogs in this matchup. This is the last of a stretch of four straight top-10 opponents for Vestavia. The schedule certainly lightens up for the Rebels in the second half of the season.

Last meeting: Thompson knocked off Vestavia Hills 38-17 on Sept. 20, 2024. Thompson has a 17-14 edge in the series and has won the last nine meetings.

Next week: Vestavia Hills takes its open date, while Thompson pays a visit to Clay-Chalkville.

Briarwood (2-2) at Wenonah (1-2)

Class 5A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Bell-Culpepper Stadium – Wenonah High

Last week: Briarwood knocked off Carver-Birmingham 36-22; Wenonah took an open date.

What to watch: Briarwood is surging, winning its last two games to get off to a key 2-0 start in region play. The Lions have clicked on offense the last two weeks, led by the tandem of Charles Dedmon and Jamison Barnes at quarterback. The Lions are the favorites in this contest, and would be nearly assured of making the playoffs if they can win a third straight game.

Last meeting: Wenonah beat Briarwood 20-14 on Sept. 20, 2024. Briarwood has a 4-2 edge in the series.

Next week: Both teams hit the road next week, with Briarwood at Leeds and Wenonah heading to Huffman.

Chelsea (2-1) at Calera (0-4)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium

Last week: Chelsea took its open date; Calera lost to Pelham 37-34.

What to watch: Chelsea is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the year following its open date last week. The Hornets got off to a good start, but a frustrating loss to Pelham to begin region play has the Hornets needing a win to avoid falling behind in the race to the playoffs. Chelsea’s offense scored a total of 91 points in its first two games and will look to get back to that success, led by the offensive line and running back tandem of Chase Malone and Morgan Barnes. The Hornets defense played a strong game against Pelham and will look to repeat that performance.

Last meeting: Chelsea beat Calera 56-28 on Sept. 20, 2024. Calera holds a 22-14-1 edge in the county rivalry.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Paul Bryant, while Calera takes an open date.

Oak Mountain (2-2) at Tuscaloosa County (0-4)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Wildcat Stadium – Tuscaloosa County High

Last week: Oak Mountain lost to Thompson 41-0; Tuscaloosa County fell to Prattville 49-7.

What to watch: One of these teams will earn its first region win of the season and it will come at a great time, as both teams have had a tough stretch. The positive momentum from Oak Mountain’s first two wins has fallen by the wayside, and the Eagles will now travel to Northport to take on the program now led by former coach Cris Bell, who has been tasked with rebuilding the Tuscaloosa County program.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain beat Tuscaloosa County 49-35 on Sept. 20, 2024. The Eagles hold a 7-4 edge in the series.

Next week: Both teams take an open date next week.

Spain Park (2-1) at Benjamin Russell (3-1)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Helena 38-14; Benjamin Russell defeated Chilton County 49-16.

What to watch: This game could very well decide the Region 3 title, as both teams are looking like two of the best. The Jags were impressive in a bounce back win last week, while Benjamin Russell — under the leadership of first-year coach Kirk Johnson — is starting to open some eyes across the state. The Wildcats are really talented and will pose a major challenge for the Jags this week.

Last meeting: Spain Park cruised to a 42-15 win over Benjamin Russell on Sept. 20, 2024, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Spain Park hosts James Clemens, while Benjamin Russell travels to Charles Henderson.

Mountain Brook (2-2) at Oxford (2-2)

Class 6A, Region 6

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lamar Field – Oxford High

Last week: Mountain Brook lost to Pell City 10-3; Oxford edged Pinson Valley 41-40.

What to watch: Mountain Brook suffered a disappointing loss last week, failing to reach the end zone in a loss to Pell City. The Spartans had the edge in many statistical categories, but the injury of running back Stuart Andrews was a tough hurdle to overcome and his status for this week’s game remains to be seen. Oxford has also not been as strong as normal at the outset of this season, but is off to a 2-0 start in region play.

Last meeting: Oxford rallied to beat Mountain Brook 29-28 on Sept. 20, 2024. Oxford has won two of the three previous meetings.

Next week: Mountain Brook makes a trip to Homewood, while Oxford hosts Helena.

Homewood (4-0) vs. Jackson-Olin (2-1)

Class 6A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood blew past Woodlawn 52-8; Jackson-Olin beat Gardendale 36-21.

What to watch: Homewood has been on fire to start the year, and this seems to be a prime opportunity to put forth another impressive performance. The schedule will certainly get tougher in the second half of the season, but Homewood has handled business exactly as needed in the season’s first few games.

Last meeting: Homewood shut out Jackson-Olin 52-0 on Sept. 19, 2024. Homewood has won 10 of 11 previous meetings.

Next week: Homewood hosts Mountain Brook, while Jackson-Olin travels to Carver-Birmingham.

John Carroll (1-3) vs. Ramsay (1-3)

Class 5A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll beat Hayden 36-26; Ramsay beat Corner 34-14.

What to watch: Both teams earned their first wins of the season last week and are looking to make it two straight. John Carroll won a back-and-forth affair against Hayden to get to 1-1 in the region, while Ramsay rebounded from a tough loss to Briarwood to blow past a ranked Corner team. Ramsay has been one of the top 5A teams for several years, and the Cavs will need to play their best game so far this year in order to have a chance at the upset.

Last meeting: Ramsay shut out John Carroll 41-0 on Sept. 20, 2024. Ramsay has won the last nine meetings.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Montevallo, while Ramsay hosts Minor.

Hoover (1-3) at Prattville (3-1)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Stanley-Jensen Stadium

Last week: Hoover suffered a 17-14 loss to Hewitt-Trussville; Prattville cruised past Tuscaloosa County 49-7.

What to watch: Hoover has struggled so far this season, and is 0-2 in region play. The Bucs are in unfamiliar territory and really need to get on a roll in order to position themselves for the playoffs. Prattville has won three straight and looks to be much improved this fall, but the Lions have not played anyone near the caliber of Hoover’s roster to this point. This game should be an opportunity for the Bucs to earn some positive momentum, but another shaky performance could leave them on the outside looking in as far as the playoff picture is concerned.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Prattville 40-6 on Sept. 20, 2024. Hoover has won the last four meetings between the two.

Next week: Hoover hits the road to take on defending 6A champion Parker, while Prattville takes an open date.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-0) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-1)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Roy Johnson Jr. Stadium – Hillcrest High

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville knocked off Hoover 17-14; Hillcrest fell to Vestavia Hills 42-24.

What to watch: Hillcrest fell back to Earth a little last week, as Vestavia Hills jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter and never let the Patriots back in the ballgame. But this is a Hillcrest team in prime position to earn a playoff berth in Region 3 if the Patriots continue to play like they did the first three games of the season. They get the surging Hewitt-Trussville team at home, but they will have their work cut out for them. The Huskies have weathered a quarterback injury and kept on rolling, notching wins over Vestavia Hills and Hoover in consecutive weeks. A Hewitt win gives Thompson and Hewitt a huge advantage at the top of the region, but a Hillcrest win would really muddy the waters in the standings.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville knocked off Hillcrest 37-16 on Sept. 20, 2024.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville will host Pinson Valley, while Hillcrest travels to Hueytown.

Clay-Chalkville (4-0) vs. Brandon (MS) (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 19

: Friday, Sept. 19 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville shut out Shades Valley 50-0.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has two weeks in a row now outside of region play and will be tested by Brandon (Miss.) and Thompson. Brandon is 2-1 so far this year, but seems to win double-digit games in Mississippi Class 6A competition every year. The Cougars have hardly been tested so far because of how dominant they have been. Through four games, they are outscoring opponents 208-24. Brandon should provide a sterner challenge.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville hosts Thompson in a big non-region showdown.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.