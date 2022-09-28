Week 6 Football Primer: Lions host Helena

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood defensive back Ethan Carr (27) intercepts a long pass during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester

The regular season is officially past the halfway point, with most teams returning to region action this week.

The Under the Lights podcast is back with another episode, as sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd recap the last week of high school football games and look ahead to what's coming this week. Watch, like and subscribe to never miss an episode!

Briarwood (3-2) vs. Helena (5-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 30

: Friday, Sept. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood blew past rival Oak Mountain 34-14; Helena edged Jackson-Olin 16-13.

What to watch: Both of these teams are no stranger to close games this season. Helena has played a couple overtime games and each of their last four games has been played within single digits. Briarwood has a couple game-winning drives under its belt and lost a heartbreaker three weeks ago against Pelham. That result for the Lions makes this a critical region game, as falling to 1-2 in the region would put the Lions in a precarious spot.

Last meeting: Briarwood and Helena have never met in a game.

Chelsea (1-4) at Vestavia Hills (2-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 30

: Friday, Sept. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Chelsea fell to Pelham 35-28; Vestavia Hills took its open date.

What to watch: Chelsea has been a team on the edge of breaking through in several games this season, but the Hornets have struggled to get over the hump. Doing so this week won’t be easy against a Vestavia Hills team that is trending upward. The Rebels didn’t play last week, but notched a key win over Spain Park two weeks ago and have their most difficult region games in the rearview mirror.

Last meeting: Chelsea and Vestavia Hills have never met in a game.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-2) at Thompson (4-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 30

: Friday, Sept. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville blew out Huffman 49-8; Thompson edged Clay-Chalkville 17-14.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville did not play as well as it hoped in its last marquee matchup, a 17-7 loss to Hoover two weeks ago. The Huskies have another chance to show out in a big game this week, as they travel to Thompson. A loss would hurt the Huskies in the region standings, while a win would keep them alive in the hunt for the region title.

Last meeting: Thompson cruised past Hewitt-Trussville 42-9 on Sept. 17, 2021. Thompson holds an 8-6 edge in the series and has won five of the last six.

Hoover (5-1) at Oak Mountain (2-4)

Date : Friday, Sept. 30

: Friday, Sept. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hoover pulled away to beat Mountain Brook 26-14; Oak Mountain fell to Briarwood 34-14.

What to watch: Hoover notched one of its most impressive wins to date last week, pulling away from Mountain Brook as the Bucs offense played one of its best games of the season. The Bucs will look to stay atop the Region 3 standings against Oak Mountain, a team struggling over the last month.

Last meeting: Hoover edged Oak Mountain 28-21 on Sept. 17, 2021. Hoover has won all 20 previous meetings between the programs.

John Carroll (1-4) vs. Pleasant Grove (4-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 30

: Friday, Sept. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll took its open date last week; Pleasant Grove got past Parker 49-28.

What to watch: This will be a tough matchup for John Carroll, as the Cavaliers face the fifth-ranked team in Class 5A. The Cavs have been close in several games this season, but have struggled to get over the hump in the second half.

Last meeting: Pleasant Grove took care of John Carroll 42-12 on Oct. 15, 2021. Pleasant Grove holds a 9-6 edge in the series and has won the last four.

Spain Park (1-4) vs. Tuscaloosa County (4-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 30

: Friday, Sept. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park and Tuscaloosa County took open dates last week.

What to watch: Despite the overall records, this game should pit two pretty evenly matched teams. Spain Park’s region schedule has been largely front-loaded, as the Jaguars have already faced Thompson and Hoover. Tuscaloosa County has had an encouraging start to the season, but its region wins have been narrow wins against Chelsea and Oak Mountain. The open date came at a good time for the Jags, who have struggled in losing four straight games.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Tuscaloosa County 35-7 on Oct. 22, 2021. Spain Park has an 8-2 lead in the series.

Pinson Valley (3-2) vs. Huffman (0-6)

Date : Friday, Sept. 30

: Friday, Sept. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley beat Homewood 21-13; Huffman fell to Hewitt-Trussville 49-8.

What to watch: Pinson Valley is coming off an impressive non-region win last week against Homewood and returns to region play this week against an outmanned Huffman squad. The Indians should be able to improve to 2-1 in Region 6.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley beat Huffman 42-12 on Oct. 11, 2019. Pinson holds a 6-4 edge in the series.

Some historical information courtesy of AHSFHS.org.