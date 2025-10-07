Week 8 Football Preview: Lions play in Game of the Week

× Expand Briarwood offensive line huddles up before a game between Briarwood and Corner on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by Richard Force.

Wins are critical all year long, but even more so as the playoff picture becomes clearer down the stretch of the regular season.

Game of the Week

Briarwood (3-4) at John Carroll (2-5)

Class 5A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 10

: Friday, Oct. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: Briarwood fell to Corner 42-27; John Carroll lost to Wenonah 33-14.

What to watch: Both of these teams suffered disappointing fates in region play last week and are looking to right the ship. Briarwood is fresh off two straight losses after an inspiring three-game winning streak. The Lions have shown flashes of brilliance each of the last two weeks, but have committed too many mistakes that have cost them. John Carroll is looking to get its offense back on track. The Cavs’ defense scored twice in last week’s loss and is hoping to build on that big-play ability. A Briarwood win would all but assure the Lions a playoff berth at this point.

Last meeting: Briarwood held off John Carroll 21-17 on Oct. 11, 2024. Briarwood has won 12 of the 15 all-time meetings.

Next week: Briarwood takes its open date, while John Carroll travels to Corner.

Oak Mountain (3-3) at Vestavia Hills (4-2)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Thursday, Oct. 9

: Thursday, Oct. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain lost to Hoover 48-21; Vestavia Hills knocked off Prattville 54-28.

What to watch: The playoff picture in Region 3 is as murky as it gets, so teams like Vestavia Hills need as many wins as it can stack up over the next few weeks. The Rebels looked much healthier and were impressive in a blowout win over Prattville last week. It took a little bit for Vestavia to lock in to what Prattville was doing on offense, but the Rebels rolled in the second half. Quarterback Charlie Taaffe is back and healthy, and combined for five total touchdowns last week. Oak Mountain’s schedule down the stretch is unforgiving, as this is the second of a four-game stretch against potential Region 3 playoff foes.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Oak Mountain 42-14 on Oct. 11, 2024. Vestavia Hills has a 16-5 edge in the series.

Next week: Oak Mountain hosts Hewitt-Trussville, while Vestavia Hills heads to Tuscaloosa County.

Spain Park (4-2) at Chelsea (5-1)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 10

: Friday, Oct. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Spain Park blew out Pelham 42-7; Chelsea shut out Chilton County 30-0.

What to watch: This game was the start of a Chelsea slide to end last season, and the Hornets hope history does not repeat itself this time around. The winner of this game will be in a great spot when it comes to securing a playoff berth, while the loser will still have some work to do in the final few weeks of the regular season. Spain Park is prolific in the passing game with quarterback Brock Bradley leading the charge. Meanwhile, Chelsea runs the ball at an elite level with Chase Malone, Morgan Barnes and Adam Wheeler all garnering significant carries each week. It will be interesting to see which strength prevails.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Chelsea 31-3 on Oct. 10, 2024. Spain Park has won all five previous meetings between the teams.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Calera, while Chelsea heads to Helena.

Mountain Brook (4-3) at Pinson Valley (3-3)

Class 6A, Region 6

Date : Thursday, Oct. 9

: Thursday, Oct. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium – Pinson Valley High

Last week: Mountain Brook was shut out by Clay-Chalkville 49-0; Pinson Valley took its open date.

What to watch: Mountain Brook needs to bounce back in a big way, following a heavy defeat at the hands of Clay-Chalkville. The Spartans had no answer for the elite attack of the Cougars. Mountain Brook has been decimated by injuries much of the season, and it remains to be seen if the likes of standout running back Stuart Andrews will be back this week. Pinson Valley gave Mountain Brook some trouble in last year’s meeting, and the Indians are obviously much-improved this season. A loss here would put a Spartans’ playoff berth in doubt.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook knocked off Pinson Valley 47-30 on Oct. 10, 2024. The Spartans have won five of the six meetings between the programs.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Huffman, while Pinson Valley travels to Pell City.

Hoover (4-3) vs. Tuscaloosa County (0-6)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Thursday, Oct. 9

: Thursday, Oct. 9 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover beat Oak Mountain 48-21; Tuscaloosa County fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 63-21.

What to watch: Hoover has the look of a team rounding into form, as the Bucs have won three straight games. They played a much more complete game last week, running away from Oak Mountain. If Hoover plays consistent football, the Bucs have the potential to be one of the top teams in the region. They scored three times on defense last week. A similar performance will lead to a dominant senior night victory.

Last meeting: Hoover knocked off Tuscaloosa County 56-6 on Oct. 11, 2024. Hoover holds a 20-5 edge in the series.

Next week: Hoover hosts Thompson, while Tuscaloosa County hosts Vestavia Hills.

Hewitt-Trussville (6-1) at Prattville (3-3)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 10

: Friday, Oct. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Stanley-Jensen Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville lost to Thompson 34-12; Prattville fell to Vestavia Hills 54-28.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville took its first loss of the season last year, as Thompson invaded Hewitt-Trussville Stadium and ran away with things in the second half. The final score was a little misleading, as the game changed in the third quarter on a Thompson defensive touchdown, with the Huskies on the doorstep of the goal line. The Huskies will have to wash that one away and get ready to play this Prattville team, one that is significantly improved from a season ago. The Lions were tied with Vestavia 21-21 in the first half last week, before the Rebels ran away with the win.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Prattville 49-7 on Oct. 11, 2024, in the first meeting between the teams.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville travels to Oak Mountain, while Prattville heads to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

Clay-Chalkville (7-0) at Huffman (1-5)

Class 6A, Region 6

Date : Friday, Oct. 10

: Friday, Oct. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Viking Stadium – Huffman High

Last week: Clay-Chalkville shut out Mountain Brook 49-0; Huffman lost to Shades Valley 34-7.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has proven itself as one of the best teams in the state, regardless of classification. The Cougars notched their third shutout of the season last week. They should have no problem notching an eighth straight win to start the year in this one.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville blew past Huffman 66-12 on Oct. 11, 2024. Clay-Chalkville has won the last 13 meetings between the teams.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville hosts Oxford, while Huffman travels to Mountain Brook.

