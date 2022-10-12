Week 8 Football Primer: Lions head to Benjamin Russell

× Expand Laura Chramer 221007 Briarwood vs. Calera football Briarwood wide receiver Brady Waugh (5) catches a pass during a football game between Briarwood and Calera at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. The Eagles beat the Lions in triple overtime, 31-28. Photo by Laura Chramer

There are only two weeks left of region play. Plenty of teams have the opportunity to clinch playoff berths with wins this week.

Mountain Brook (6-1) at Mortimer Jordan (1-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 14

: Friday, Oct. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Mortimer Jordan High School

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Parker 35-6; Mortimer Jordan took its open date.

What to watch: Mountain Brook can take another step toward a perfect region slate with this game against a struggling Mortimer Jordan team on Friday. The Spartans are coming off a complete performance against Parker last week, in which they dominated in all facets of the game. Mountain Brook can’t get caught looking ahead to next week’s game against Gardendale, which will decide the region title.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook and Mortimer Jordan have never met in a game.

Briarwood (3-4) at Benjamin Russell (5-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 14

: Friday, Oct. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium – Alexander City

Last week: Briarwood fell to Calera 31-28 in triple overtime; Benjamin Russell lost to Pelham 30-20.

What to watch: Briarwood’s playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread, with the Lions needing a pair of road region wins in the next two weeks plus some help in order to reach the postseason for the 30th straight season. Benjamin Russell is a team that has put together a strong season, but has still battled inconsistency at times. Briarwood will need to be on top of its game in order to earn a win this week.

Last meeting: Briarwood knocked off Benjamin Russell 36-21 on Sept. 14, 2007. The two teams have split six meetings, with two of them coming in the playoffs.

Chelsea (1-7) at Hoover (7-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 14

: Friday, Oct. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Chelsea fell to Spain Park 35-21; Hoover pulled away from Tuscaloosa County 31-13.

What to watch: These two teams cannot alter their season trajectory this week, as Chelsea will miss out on the playoffs and Hoover will be taking on Thompson next week with the region title on the line regardless of the result. But the Bucs have been playing much better of late, pulling away in the second half last week to earn their seventh straight win. It remains to be seen whether Hoover will play Brody Stacey or Noah Schuback at quarterback, as starter Brewer Smith recovers from injury. Either way, the Bucs’ defense has been stout all season.

Last meeting: Hoover and Chelsea have never met in a game.

Hewitt-Trussville (5-3) at Spain Park (2-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 14

: Friday, Oct. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville outlasted Vestavia Hills 45-37 in a shootout; Spain Park pulled away from Chelsea 35-21.

What to watch: Both teams needed big second halves to win last week. Hewitt got down in a 16-0 hole and rallied, while Spain Park pulled away in a game that was knotted at halftime. A win Friday would lock the Huskies into the postseason. Spain Park has to be feeling more optimistic after getting back in the win column last week, but Hewitt-Trussville may simply present too tall of a challenge.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville took down Spain Park 38-17 on Sept. 3, 2021. Hewitt holds a 5-2 lead in the series.

Homewood (5-2) at Pelham (4-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 14

: Friday, Oct. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pelham High School

Last week: Homewood knocked off Chilton County 31-10; Pelham beat Benjamin Russell 30-20.

What to watch: Both of these teams come into the game riding a wave of positive momentum. Pelham has won its last three games to put itself in a position to contend for the region title. Homewood has staked itself to a 4-0 start in the region and could clinch the region with a win this week. This game, featuring teams that could be considered rivals, has the potential to be one of the best of the week.

Last meeting: Pelham defeated Homewood 10-7 on Oct. 28, 2021. Homewood holds a 15-7 lead in the series.

Vestavia Hills (3-4) at Oak Mountain (2-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 14

: Friday, Oct. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Vestavia Hills suffered a 45-37 loss to Hewitt-Trussville; Oak Mountain fell to Thompson 51-0.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills needs to win to keep its playoff chances alive, while Oak Mountain has fallen on hard times since the start of region play. The Rebels jumped out to a 16-0 advantage over Hewitt-Trussville last week before falling short in the back-and-forth affair. They will need to avoid the same sort of letdown this week, but are the clear favorites heading into this contest.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain knocked off Vestavia Hills 24-14 on Sept. 10, 2021. Vestavia holds a 13-5 lead in the series, but Oak Mountain has won the last two.

Clay-Chalkville (6-1) vs. Oxford (4-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 14

: Friday, Oct. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville shut out Huffman 62-0; Oxford took its open date.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville is working on its second straight perfect region slate, but Oxford and Center Point stand in front of that. The Cougars appear to be better than Oxford on paper, but this is an Oxford team that has gradually improved over the last two years since Sam Adams took the helm of the program.

Last meeting: Oxford knocked off Clay-Chalkville 20-13 in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs on Nov. 22, 2019. Clay-Chalkville holds a 12-5 lead in the series and that win snapped a seven-game skid.

Pinson Valley (4-3) vs. Shades Valley (2-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 14

: Friday, Oct. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley fell to Center Point 29-22; Shades Valley picked up a 35-29 win over Pell City.

What to watch: Pinson Valley will be looking to get back on the right side of the ledger after falling to an upstart Center Point team last week. The Indians had been on a three-game winning streak and been playing great ball up until last week’s game. They will clinch a playoff spot with a win this week.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley shut out Shades Valley 49-0 on Aug. 27, 2021. Pinson holds a 12-4 edge in the series and has won the last nine.

John Carroll (1-6) vs. Jasper (4-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 14

: Friday, Oct. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Ramsay 56-7; Jasper beat Carver-Birmingham 57-20.

What to watch: It’s been a tough season for John Carroll, but the Cavs would at least like to finish the season on a high note over the last three weeks. They will be facing a Jasper team that has turned things around after losing its first three games of the year.

Last meeting: John Carroll and Jasper have never met in a game.

Some historical information is courtesy of AHSFHS.org.