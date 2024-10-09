Week 8 Under the Lights: Jags, Hornets square off in big game

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea takes the field during a game between Chilton County and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, Ala.

The playoff races are shaping up, and there are some big games on tap this week that will develop those pictures even further.

Chelsea (6-0) at Spain Park (6-0)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 10

: Thursday, Oct. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Chelsea blew past Chilton County 35-6; Spain Park dominated Pelham 42-7.

What to watch: This has turned into a matchup for superiority in Class 6A, Region 3, as both teams enter the contest at 6-0 overall and atop the region at 3-0. Spain Park has certainly flexed the most muscle so far, beating three 7A teams already this year. Chelsea has picked up steam as the season has gone, winning a couple games early on in dramatic fashion before hitting full stride the last three games. Chelsea’s region schedule is certainly backloaded, so this game won’t decide the Hornets’ fate, but a win here would prove quite a bit for an undefeated team that has yet to crack the top 10 this year.

Last meeting: Spain Park knocked off Chelsea 38-21 on Oct. 13, 2023. The Jags have won all four previous meetings.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Helena, while Spain Park plays Calera at home in region action.

John Carroll (2-5) at Briarwood (2-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: John Carroll fell to Wenonah 30-15; Briarwood earned a 31-6 win over Corner.

What to watch: Briarwood has completely flipped its season on a head, going from five straight losses to start the season to notching consecutive wins over top 10 teams. The Lions have benefitted greatly from the return of star player Luke Reynolds, and are back home to play a local region foe. John Carroll competed well last week against Wenonah, but the Cavs have struggled to get anything going consistently so far.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat John Carroll 48-16 on Oct. 4, 2019. The Lions have won 10 straight meetings and have an 11-3 edge all time.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Corner, while Briarwood takes an open date.

Vestavia Hills (2-4) at Oak Mountain (3-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Vestavia Hills blew out Prattville 49-14; Oak Mountain lost to Hoover 28-10.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills has withstood the toughest part of its schedule, but it doesn’t necessarily get easy. A capable Oak Mountain team is next on the docket, and the Rebels will certainly have to play well if they want to keep pace in the playoff race in Class 7A, Region 3. The Rebels are currently in a three-way tie for third in the region with Hewitt-Trussville and Prattville, two teams that play each other this week. Oak Mountain, led by quarterback Will O’Dell, is 2-1 at the friendly confines of Heardmont Park so far this year, so this game could go down to the wire.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills blew out Oak Mountain 50-0 on Oct. 20, 2023. Vestavia holds a 15-5 edge all-time.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Tuscaloosa County, while Oak Mountain travels to Hewitt-Trussville.

Mountain Brook (4-3) vs. Pinson Valley (1-5)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 10

: Thursday, Oct. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Clay-Chalkville 21-14; Pinson Valley took an open date.

What to watch: Mountain Brook gave Clay-Chalkville a stern test last week and should get an opportunity to get back on the winning track this week against a struggling Pinson Valley team. This is one of three straight Thursday games for the Spartans to finish out the regular season and the final regular season home game.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Pinson Valley 49-7 on Nov. 4, 2022, in the first round of the state playoffs. Mountain Brook has won four of five previous meetings between the teams.

Next week: Mountain Brook travels to Huffman; Pinson Valley hosts Pell City.

Clay-Chalkville (6-0) vs. Huffman (1-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville held off Mountain Brook 21-14; Huffman fell to Shades Valley 34-18.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville notched a second straight big time win last week, beating Mountain Brook in a key region contest. The Cougars are one of the top teams in the state once again this year, and will have no trouble getting to 7-0 against the Vikings this week.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Huffman 72-0 on Oct. 13, 2023. The Cougars have won 12 straight games in the series, and have shut out the Vikings the last three years.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville travels to Oxford, while Huffman hosts Mountain Brook.

Hewitt-Trussville (5-2) vs. Prattville (4-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville fell to Thompson 15-10; Prattville got beat by Vestavia Hills 49-14.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville will need to respond quickly to last week’s disappointing loss at Thompson, as the Huskies head back home to host a Prattville team that joins Hewitt and Vestavia as part of a current three-way tie for third place in Class 7A, Region 3. Prattville benefitted from a softer opening to the schedule, but tough matchups with Hoover and Vestavia have not gone as well for the Lions. The Huskies hope this one will fall in line with those. Hewitt’s defense played well against Thompson last week and a similar performance should lead to a win.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville remains at home to play Oak Mountain, while Prattville hosts Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

Hoover (5-2) at Tuscaloosa County (0-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 11

: Friday, Oct. 11 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Hoover earned a 28-10 win over Oak Mountain; Tuscaloosa County fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 42-21.

What to watch: Hoover is tied atop the Class 7A, Region 3 standings with Thompson and has a chance to remain that way this week against a winless Tuscaloosa County team. The Bucs should have the opportunity to earn a convincing win in this one to set up a big game against Thompson next week.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Tuscaloosa County 37-10 on Oct. 13, 2023. Hoover has won 13 straight over the Wildcats, which last knocked off Hoover in 2005. The Bucs hold a 20-3 edge all time.

Next week: Hoover heads to Thompson, while Tuscaloosa County travels to Vestavia Hills.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.