Week 9 Football Primer: Region play concludes

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain Punter Garrett MurphyThe Oak Mountain Eagles traveled to Alabaster, Alabama to take on Thompson in a 7A region matchup Friday October, 2021. (For Starnes Media/Frank Couch)

The final week of region play is upon us.

John Carroll (3-5) at Wenonah (1-7)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

: Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Wenonah High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Pleasant Grove 42-12; Wenonah suffered a 28-7 loss to Carver-Birmingham.

What to watch: John Carroll was eliminated from the playoff hunt with its loss last week, but the Cavaliers can finish region play on a high note against Wenonah on Thursday night. The Cavs have lost four straight after getting off to a strong start this fall.

Last meeting: John Carroll beat Wenonah 21-7 on Oct. 23, 2020. It was just the second win for the Cavs in nine tries against the Dragons.

Homewood (5-3) at Briarwood (7-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Homewood was knocked off by Mountain Brook 49-14; Briarwood took its open date.

What to watch: The winner of this game is likely assured the second seed from Class 6A, Region 5, but a Homewood loss makes the last two playoff spots a murky situation. The Lions are coming off an open week after suffering their first loss of the season, so it will be interesting to see how they respond.

Last meeting: Briarwood earned a 28-6 victory over Homewood on Oct. 23, 2020. The win snapped Homewood’s four-game winning streak in the series.

Mountain Brook (7-1) at Chelsea (4-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Mountain Brook posted a 49-14 victory over Homewood; Chelsea grinded out a 17-6 win over Shades Valley.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has locked up the Region 5 crown, but the Spartans are looking to cap off their second straight unbeaten region slate. The Spartans are coming off a convincing win and are playing some of their best football, which is the same as Chelsea. After dropping their first four games, the Hornets have responded with a four-game winning streak to assert themselves into the playoff picture.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook withstood a strong Chelsea effort to win 35-21 on Oct. 23, 2020, in the first meeting between the two programs.

Hewitt-Trussville (7-2) at Oak Mountain (6-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville pulled off a 35-28 win over Gadsden City; Oak Mountain was shut out 48-0 at Thompson.

What to watch: This game will decide the No. 3 seed from Class 7A, Region 3, and should be a compelling contest. Both starting quarterbacks, Hewitt-Trussville’s Cade Carruth and Oak Mountain’s Evan Smith, are hoping to get back on the field this Friday after being injured. Regardless of the outcome, both teams will be on the road in the opening round of the playoffs in a couple weeks.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville ran to a 51-21 over Oak Mountain on Oct. 23, 2020. It was the Huskies’ fifth straight win in the series.

Hoover (9-0) vs. Thompson (9-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover rolled to a 49-7 win over Tuscaloosa County; Thompson pitched its fifth shutout in a 48-0 win over Oak Mountain.

What to watch: This is the game everyone has been looking forward to all season, as the unbeaten Buccaneers and Warriors meet in the region finale with the Class 7A, Region 3 crown on the line. Thompson is putting together a season on track to be one of the best in the history of the state, and Hoover stands as potentially the only team with the firepower to threaten the Warriors.

Last meeting: Thompson blew out Hoover 52-14 in the Class 7A semifinals on Nov. 20, 2020. The two teams have met in the semifinals of the playoffs each of the last four years. Thompson has won the last five meetings.

Spain Park (1-7) vs. Tuscaloosa County (1-7)

Date : Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park suffered a 37-6 loss to Vestavia Hills; Tuscaloosa County fell to Hoover 49-7.

What to watch: Both of these teams have suffered through a tough season, but one will end region play on a high note.

Last meeting: Spain Park edged out a 35-34 victory over Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 23, 2020. The Jags have won seven of nine meetings between the schools.

Vestavia Hills (2-6) vs. Gadsden City (5-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills earned a 37-6 win over Spain Park; Gadsden City fell to Hewitt-Trussville 35-28.

What to watch: Neither team will make the playoffs this fall, but both have shown positive signs over the last few weeks. Vestavia is looking to build upon its second win of the season last week.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills ran away to a 45-7 victory over Gadsden City on Oct. 23, 2020, in the first meeting between the programs.

Clay-Chalkville (8-0) at Huffman (2-7)

Date : Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Viking Stadium – Huffman High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville picked up a 42-23 rivalry win over Pinson Valley; Huffman notched a 56-26 win over Woodlawn.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has continued to back up its status as the No. 1 team in Class 6A and wrapped up the Region 6 title last week, the Cougars’ first since 2015. Huffman earned its second win last week, snapping a seven-game losing streak.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Huffman 49-20 on Oct. 23, 2020. Huffman last beat the Cougars on the field in 2007.

Pinson Valley (5-3) vs. Jasper (2-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley lost to Clay-Chalkville 42-23; Jasper knocked off Mortimer Jordan 52-38.

What to watch: Pinson Valley will be a playoff team, but the Indians need a win on Friday to stay in the hunt for a first round home playoff game.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley defeated Jasper 55-34 on Oct. 23, 2020.