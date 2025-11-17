Thanksgiving made easy on U.S. 280

Spending Thanksgiving along U.S. 280 offers a mix of festive events, delicious takeout options and meaningful ways to give back to the community. From local restaurants serving traditional turkey dinners and homemade sides to bakeries offering holiday desserts, residents can enjoy a hassle-free meal without leaving the corridor.

Where to eat on Thanksgiving

Perry’s Steakhouse, located at 4 Perimeter Park near Grandview Medical Center, offers a refined Thanksgiving experience blending Southern comfort and steakhouse luxury. Guests can enjoy a three-course meal featuring slow-roasted turkey, whipped potatoes, savory gravy and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. With its cozy, candlelit atmosphere and attentive service, Perry’s makes for a memorable holiday celebration. Perry’s is open Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, located at The Summit, serves a sophisticated Thanksgiving menu alongside its signature prime cuts. Diners can choose between traditional turkey with trimmings or premium entrées like filet mignon, complemented by fine wines and rich desserts. It’s a perfect choice for those wanting a polished, stress-free Thanksgiving dinner close to Inverness. Fleming’s is open Monday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m.

Also at The Summit, Seasons 52 brings a warm, upscale atmosphere to Thanksgiving dining, just a short drive from Inverness. Their special holiday menu includes roasted turkey, herb stuffing, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables — all crafted with their signature fresh, lighter approach. Seasons is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Order Thanksgiving to-go

Real & Rosemary makes Thanksgiving stress-free with their take-home holiday meals, including smoked turkey or ham and all the classic sides. Each dish comes in pans ready to heat, so you can enjoy a home-cooked taste without spending hours in the kitchen.

Cracker Barrel’s Thanksgiving to-go meals include roasted turkey breast, dressing, sides and pies, all packaged for easy pickup. The meals are designed to serve families and include everything you need for a complete holiday dinner. Perfect for those along 280 who want a traditional Thanksgiving without the cooking hassle.

Metro Diner at Inverness Plaza offers heat-and-serve Thanksgiving feasts that include turkey, classic sides and rolls for individual or family servings. Their to-go options make it easy to enjoy a festive meal with minimal preparation. It’s an ideal choice for Inverness residents looking for a comforting, ready-to-eat holiday dinner.

Local favorites for sweets and sides

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a variety of holiday-themed mini and full-sized bundt cakes, including pumpkin spice, red velvet and classic chocolate. Each cake comes with its signature cream cheese frosting, adding a sweet, creamy touch to your Thanksgiving table. Ideal for sharing with guests or gifting to friends and family. Located at 310 Summit Blvd, Suite 100. Open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Rickey J’s Bakery, located at 4647 U.S. 280 in Birmingham, is known for its wide array of baked goods, including cakes, cookies, cupcakes, pastries and savory items like chicken and pasta salads.

Schlotzsky’s offers a dessert menu that features brownies, chocolate chunk cookies and Cinnabon rolls, which can add a sweet touch to your Thanksgiving spread.

Ashley Mac’s offers traditional Southern sides like macaroni and cheese, collard greens, candied yams and cranberry relish in family-sized pans. Perfect to pair with your main course or round out a Thanksgiving takeout bundle. Their flexible sides make it easy to mix and match flavors for a complete holiday spread without extra prep.