280 July Events Guide

Mondays: Monday Play Day at Asbury UMC. 10 a.m. toto 2 p.m. Rising grades K-6. Asbury United Methodist Church Gym, 6690 Cahaba Valley Road. Parents and guardians can beat the heat and let the kids play in the gym but must stay and supervise children at all times. Bring your own toys and lunch. Visit asburybham.org/summer for more information.

Saturdays: Mt Laurel Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to noon. Town of Mt Laurel, Manning Place. Stop by on Saturday mornings during the summer months to sample a variety of goods from local farmers and vendors with fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade salsas, jellies, breads, honey, artisan-made crafts and more. This is the 21st year for the Mt Laurel Farmers Market. facebook.com/groups/462890235576.

July 3: Fire on the Water. 5-9 p.m. Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive. Bring the family, chairs, and blankets to enjoy fireworks at Oak Mountain State Park. Flip Side Watersports will provide wakeboarding entertainment beginning at 5 p.m. There will be food and beverage vendors on site. Regular entrance fees apply until 5 p.m. From 5 to 7 p.m. Pelham residents will receive a special rate of $10 per vehicle (You must be able to show proof of residency). Non-Pelham residents will get a special rate of $15 per vehicle. Both gates take cash and card payments and will close to the public at 7 p.m., prior to the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

July 4: The Rick Melanson Peavine Falls Run. 7 a.m. Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive. The 8.2-mile run has become a 4th of July tradition and is part of the Birmingham Track Club Race Series. The cost per participant is $35. For more registration and more information, visit birminghamtrackclub.com/events/peavine-falls.

July 4: Shiner Ridge Revival Trail Run. 7 p.m. Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive. This 7.4-mile trail run honors Oak Mountain State Park’s rich moonshining history. During Prohibition, Double Oak Mountain was known for providing more moonshine than anywhere else in Alabama. Runners will race to the top of King’s Chair during “golden hour,” where they can see the sunset atop one of Alabama’s most iconic overlooks.

July 6: Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon. Chelsea Church Of Christ, 10724 Chelsea Road. Held the first Saturday of every month for those in need of food items. Food will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, visit “Chelsea Community Christian Outreach” on Facebook.

July 8-11: Casita Madrigal Camp. 10-11:15 a.m. Iron City Dance Factory, 7350 Cahaba Valley Road Suite 103. Ages 2-5. For more information, visit ironcitydance.com.

July 8-11: Broadway Camp. 11 a.m. to noon. Iron City Dance Factory, 7350 Cahaba Valley Rd Suite 103. Ages 8 and older. For more information, go to ironcitydance.com.

July 13: Music with DB Cooper Duo and food from The Lil Bougie Foodie. Noon to 4 p.m. Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Visit cat-n-bird.com.

July 14: Sean of the South “On The Air” Series. 4-6 p.m. Song Theater, 105 W. College Street, Columbiana. A summer series of live-broadcast performances, featuring Sean Dietrich and special guests. Each performance will be recorded for future broadcast, featuring Sean and friends, with a mix of humor, storytelling and eclectic musical performances. The audience will be part of the live recording. Tickets $30, plus tax. Visit shelbycountyartscouncil.com/events for tickets and more information.

July 16-18: Asbury Summer Fun Camp — Manners Matter. Noon to 3 p.m. Asbury United Methodist Church, 6690 Cahaba Valley Road. Rising grades 2-6. Your child will learn about good manners, from how to introduce themselves to saying please and thank you. The cost is $70 per child. For more information, visit asburybham.org/summer.

July 20: Music with Michael Lawson and food from Wasabi Juan’s. Noon to 4 p.m. Cat-n-Bird Winery. 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Visit cat-n-bird.com.

July 21: Sanchez and Friends. 5-7 p.m. Song Theater, 105 W. College Street, Columbiana, Alabama. Sanchez Tanniehill is an inspirational gospel music artist. Tickets are $25 each. For more information, visit shelbycountyartscouncil.com/events/sanchez-and-friends.

July 27: Music with Rob Thorworth and food from Blacktop Bistro. Noon to 4 p.m. Cat-n-Bird Winery. 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Visit cat-n-bird.com.