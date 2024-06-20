American Village in Montevallo prepares for Independence Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of American Village

American Village in Montevallo will celebrate America's 248th birthday on July 4​.

​For the American Village in Montevallo, Independence Day means red, white and blue family fun, food and fireworks as they mark their 25th celebration of America’s birthday.

Guests can enjoy more than 50 patriotic activities throughout the day – music and dance, games, encounters with patriots of the past – including George and Martha Washington, Alexander and Eliza Hamilton, Ben Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and Samuel Adams – the battle at Concord Bridge, and FIREWORKS at twilight’s last gleaming.

Hands-on activities for children include cornhole toss, hula hoops, Jenga, sidewalk chalk art, and a farm animal petting area. A face painterand balloon artist will also be in the children’s area. An American artisan area will include metal workers, soap makers, jewelry artists, glass artists and wood workers showing and selling their creations.

15 food trucks will be on hand serving everything from hot dogs and burgers to poboys and BBQ, shaved ice and ice cream to lemonade and root beer will make sure no one goes hungry.

Planning for the big day begins months in advance. Communications Officer Melanie Poole said, “We take July 5th off, then begin working toward the next Independence Day.”

American Village gates open at 11a.m. on July 4th – programming is offered from 11:15 a.m. through evening fireworks at 9 p.m.) No entry is allowed after 8pm. Admission is $5 and veterans, active military and children ages 4 and under are free.

For a complete schedule of events, visit americanvillage.org.