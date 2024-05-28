Culinary Camps coming to Ascension St. Vincent’s One Nineteen

× Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha. After cooking hamburgers at a cooking camp at St. Vincent’s One Nineteen, students get to enjoy their hard work.

Ascension St. Vincent’s One Nineteen will host several cooking camps this summer for kids and teens. Here's more information about them:

Time to Cook for Kids

Epicurious – Exploring Curious Foods + Techniques

June 10-14 from 8 a.m. to noon. For sous chef (6-9 years).

June 24-28 from 8 a.m. to noon. For master chef (10-12 years).

This one-of-a-kind cooking camp will allow little chefs will embark on an exciting gastronomic adventure, exploring curious foods from around the country and mastering unconventional cooking techniques. From creating vibrant dishes to discovering the science behind their favorite treats, your budding chef will stir, sizzle and learn in a safe and fun environment.

Cost $258 and includes an apron, lunch and a recipe book.

Savor the South

July 8-12 from 8 a.m. to noon. For sous chef (6-9 years).

July 15-19 from 8 a.m. to noon. For master chef (10-12 years).

This cooking camp is dripping with charm and flavors from America’s heartland and will feature Southern cuisine, learning to whip upiconic dishes, from fluffy biscuits and hearty gumbo to peach cobbler and finger-lickin' BBQ. As they explore timeless traditions and heartwarming stories behind each dish, our budding chefs will also cultivate appreciation for the soulful magic that defines Southern cooking. Includes an apron, lunch and a recipe book.

Cost $258 and includes an apron, lunch and a recipe book.

Culinary Skills Boot Camp for Teens

June 17-21 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Designed specifically for teens, this five day camp offers a deep exploration into skill-based cooking techniques. Participants will embark on a flavorful voyage that promises both education and fun, and will walk away with not just recipes, but memories that last a lifetime. Cost $258.

For more information, call 205-408-6550 or scan the QR code.