Sean of the South's "On Air" series returns June 9

Sean of the South will be performing his "On Air" series at the Song Theater at the Shelby County Arts Center in Columbiana on Sunday, June 8 at 4 p.m.

Part of a summer series of live-broadcast performances, the event will feature Sean Dietrich and friends performing live in the Song Theater delivering a mix of humor, storytelling, and eclectic musical performances.

The audience will be part of the live recording. Be prepared to have fun, sing along, laugh, and above all, spend the summer among friends.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36023/performance/11431366