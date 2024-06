The Shelby County Chamber will host a hands-on workshop on "How to use LinkedIn to Grow Your Business 2.0" on Thursday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be facilitated by Michael Smith, the chamber's entrepreneur-in-residence, and take place at the chamber office at 1301 County Services Drive, Pelham.

Cost is $10 for investors and $20 for future investors. Attendees will need to bring their own device.

Reserve a spot by emailing karen@shelbychamber.org.