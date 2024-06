Shelby Humane will host a low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic on Saturday, June 8 from 9-11 a.m. Guests can bring their dogs and cats to the drive-through clinic. Cost is $11 for bordetella and $15 for rabies. Cash and credit cards will be accepted for payment.

Staff will be administering Canine DAPPv and Feline FVRCP vaccines for free to community-owned dogs and cats at Shelby Humane.