Walk-On's Sports Bistreux to host NFL veteran for book signing

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Birmingham-Greystone will host a book signing for NFL veteran Gary Burley.

The book "Glory—The Struggle for Yards, Inspiration from Turn of the Century African American Unsung Heroes" highlights five forgotten first Black NFL players who broke the color barrier around the turn of the 19th century.

Despite facing segregation, racism, and other challenges, these remarkable men played the sport with dedication and perseverance, achieving many firsts and proving themselves as players of equal strength, ability, and talent as their non-colored counterparts. The authors uncover tales of courage, determination, and true grit that will inspire readers of all ages.

The book is available at various booksellers and iUniverse.com at Glory, The Struggle For Yards

What: Book signing with NFL Veteran Gary Burley at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

When: Monday, June 10 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux (Greystone), 6401 Tattersall Park Drive Birmingham