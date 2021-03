Varsity Sports Calendar

BASEBALL

Briarwood

April 1: @ Homewood. 6:30 p.m.

April 3: @ Spain Park. 1:30 p.m.

April 6: @ Mountain Brook. 6:30 p.m.

April 8: vs. Mountain Brook. 6:30 p.m.

April 10: vs. Hewitt-Trussville. 1:30 p.m.

April 13: @ Chelsea. 6:30 p.m.

April 15: vs. Chelsea. 6:30 p.m.

Chelsea

April 1: vs. Mountain Brook. 6:30 p.m.

April 3: @ Helena. 6:30 p.m.

April 6: @ Homewood. 6:30 p.m.

April 8: vs. Homewood. 6:30 p.m.

April 13: vs. Briarwood. 6:30 p.m.

April 15: @ Briarwood. 6:30 p.m.

April 19: vs. Pelham. 6:30 p.m.

Oak Mountain

April 2: vs. Homewood. 4:30 p.m.

April 3: Doubleheader vs. Hueytown. 11 a.m.

April 6: vs. Thompson. 6 p.m.

April 8: Doubleheader @ Thompson. 4:30 p.m.

April 13: @ Hoover. 6 p.m.

April 15: Doubleheader vs. Hoover.

4:30 p.m.

April 20: @ Tuscaloosa County. 6 p.m.

April 22: Doubleheader vs. Tuscaloosa County. 4:30 p.m.

Spain Park

April 2: Doubleheader @ Grissom. 4 p.m.

April 3: vs. Briarwood. 12:30 p.m.

April 6: @ Vestavia Hills. 6 p.m.

April 8: vs. Vestavia Hills. 6 p.m.

April 10: vs. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. 3 p.m.

April 13: vs. Gadsden City. 6 p.m.

April 15: @ Gadsden City. 6 p.m.

April 20: vs. Hewitt-Trussville. 6 p.m.

April 22: @ Hewitt-Trussville. 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Briarwood

April 1: vs. McAdory. 5 p.m.

April 2-3: Calera Tournament. TBD.

April 6: vs. Homewood. 5 p.m.

April 8: @ Chelsea. 5 p.m.

April 13: @ Mountain Brook. 5 p.m.

April 16: @ Homewood. 5 p.m.

April 20: vs. Chelsea. 5 p.m.

April 22: @ Oak Grove. 5 p.m.

April 26: vs. Ramsay. 5 p.m.

April 27: @ McAdory. 5 p.m.

Chelsea

April 2-3: Bob Jones Tournament. TBD.

April 6: @ Helena. 4:30 p.m.

April 8: vs. Briarwood. 5 p.m.

April 13: @ Homewood. 5 p.m.

April 15: vs. Springville. 5 p.m.

April 20: @ Briarwood. 5 p.m.

April 22: vs. Vestavia Hills. 5 p.m.

Oak Mountain

April 1: @ Spain Park. 5 p.m.

April 5: @ Vestavia Hills. 4:30 p.m.

April 6: vs. Hoover. 4:30 p.m.

April 12: vs. Oakman. 6 p.m.

April 13: @ Hewitt-Trussville. 6 p.m.

April 15: vs. Spain Park. 4:30 p.m.

April 19: @ Hoover. 5 p.m.

April 23-24: Hoover Classic. Hoover Met Complex. TBD.

April 29: vs. Sumiton Christian. 5 p.m.

Spain Park

April 1: vs. Oak Mountain. 5 p.m.

April 2-3: Oxford Tournament. Choccolocco Park. TBD.

April 6: @ Vestavia Hills. 5 p.m.

April 8: @ Hewitt-Trussville. 6 p.m.

April 15: @ Oak Mountain. 5 p.m.

April 16-17: Berry Strong Invitational. Daphne, Ala. TBD.

April 22: @ Pike Road. 5 p.m.

April 26: vs. Sumiton Christian. 5 p.m.

April 29: vs. Austin. 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Briarwood

April 6: vs. Mountain Brook. Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

April 9: @ Chelsea. Boys at 5 p.m., girls at 7 p.m.

April 13: vs. Calera. Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

April 15: vs. St. Paul’s. Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

April 19: Boys vs. Cullman. 7 p.m.

April 20: Girls vs. Thompson. 5 p.m.

Chelsea

April 1: Boys vs. Mountain Brook. 7 p.m.

April 2: Girls vs. Homewood. 7 p.m.

April 6: Girls vs. John Carroll. 5:30 p.m.

April 6: Boys @ Homewood. 7 p.m.

April 9: vs. Briarwood. Boys at 5 p.m., girls at 7 p.m.

April 12: Boys vs. Gardendale. 7 p.m.

April 13: Girls vs. Mountain Brook. 7 p.m.

April 15: Boys vs. Helena. 5:30 p.m.

April 16: Girls @ Oak Mountain. 7 p.m.

April 20: @ Westminster-Oak Mountain. Girls at 4 p.m., boys at 5:30 p.m.

Oak Mountain

April 1: Boys vs. Spain Park. 7:30 p.m.

April 2: Girls vs. Bob Jones. 7 p.m.

April 5: vs. Tuscaloosa County.

Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 6:30 p.m.

April 6: Girls @ Spain Park. 6 p.m.

April 8: Girls vs. McGill-Toolen. 4:30 p.m.

April 8: Boys @ Hoover. 7 p.m.

April 13: @ Thompson. Girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

April 16: Girls vs. Chelsea. 7 p.m.

April 17: Boys @ Fort Payne. 2 p.m.

April 20: Boys @ Homewood. 7 p.m.

April 20: Girls vs. Hoover. 7 p.m.

Spain Park

April 1: Girls vs. Hoover. 5:30 p.m.

April 1: Boys @ Oak Mountain. 7 p.m.

April 6: Girls vs. Oak Mountain. TBD.

April 6: Boys vs. Vestavia Hills. 7 p.m.

April 9: vs. John Carroll. Girls TBD, boys at 7 p.m.

April 13: vs. Gadsden City. Girls TBD, boys at 7 p.m.

April 15: Boys vs. Northridge. 6 p.m.

April 16: Girls vs. Vestavia Hills. TBD.

April 20: @ Hewitt-Trussville. Girls at 5:30 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

April 22: Girls vs. Homewood. 5:30 p.m.