4 SCS employees receive Journey Shaper Awards

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks stands with Tracy Whitfield, who, along with Susan Goodwin, Jennifer Cofer and Elvin Hill Elementary Principal Courtney Madison, received Journey Shaper awards on Feb. 17.

Three employees at the Shelby County Central Office and one principal were honored for their recent acts of service during the Feb. 17 Shelby County Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Lewis Brooks shared a letter he recently received from retired optometrist James Driggars in Clanton. Driggars had become involved in a family situation with a Shelby County student whose father lost his job after sustaining injuries from a fall 18 months ago. His worker’s compensation had run out, and Driggars found out his son did not have Medicaid or food assistance.

Doing what he could to help, Driggars called the Shelby County Schools Central Office where he was assisted by Tracy Whitfield, Susan Goodwin and Jennifer Cofer and was then referred to Elvin Hill Elementary School Principal Courtney Madison.

Driggars included in his note to Brooks that, “These ladies are all exceptional, and you are most fortunate to have them. I wanted you to know what you already knew, thank you for helping this family.”

Brooks said the ladies really epitomize service and presented them each with a Journey Shaper Award.

“Each of these ladies is an example of what we want to do in our district,” Brooks said. “We are an organization that serves the public and we try to do it very well. Much appreciation to each and every one of them.”

The Journey Shaper Award draws its name from the school district’s motto “Prepared for the Journey” and is to honor individuals who display excellence by going “above and beyond” what is expected of them, especially as it pertains to helping shape the journey of others.

Brooks also recognized Feb. 15 as School Resource Officer Appreciation Day, saying he is thankful for the law enforcement officers who help serve schools throughout the county.

“This is the 10th anniversary of our Safe Schools Initiative, and in that time period, our school resource officers have become embedded in our school culture and we certainly appreciate them,” Brooks said.

February was Career Tech Month, and CTE Supervisor Julie Godfrey shared that the career tech program in Shelby County has 64 teachers, 52 programs and 8,396 students. Programs are offered at middle schools and high schools throughout the county, as well as the Career and Technical Education Center in Columbiana.

Career tech partners with the Ready to Work program, the Shelby County Chamber, 58 INC. Microsoft TEALS (Technology Education and Literacy in Schools), and The Onin Group which assists high school seniors in finding jobs.

A few career tech highlights for this year include:

► Montevallo Middle School was recently awarded Project Lead the Way Grant (PLTW) for $103,000;

► The CTEC automotive and collision repair teachers earned the Governor’s Award, a seal of excellence for a simulated workplace;

► Mercedes-Benz donated a new 2022 Mercedes SUV for CTEC for students to work on in the manufacturing and automotive programs;

► Seniors in the surgical tech program at Chelsea High School and the Healthcare Academy at CTEC recently began internships at Shelby Baptist Medical Center;

► The Future Teachers of Alabama started an education and training program at Shelby County High School this year that provides a foundation education and training class.

During the meeting, the board also gave approval for:

► Textbook disposal;

► A renewal of the CNP produce bid to Forestwood Farm through May 28;

► Job descriptions for student services program specialist and maintenance supervisor positions;

► Personnel actions;

► Bus subs and aides;

► Rental bids for flooring, partial reroofing, ceiling tile products and ceiling tile installation for various Shelby County schools;

In the architect and construction report, Barbara Snyder gave an update on several projects including:

► Work at Elvin Hill Elementary is almost complete;

► The CTEC plumbing department received new ductwork and ventilation;

► Renovation projects at the central office;

► A sidewalk was created at Chelsea High School for access to the greenhouse;

► Paving project at Shelby County High School is nearing completion;

► Construction has begun on additional classrooms at Helena Middle School.

The next board meeting will be 5 p.m. March 17 at the central office in Columbiana.