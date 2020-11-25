280 Living

RSS
Nonprofit expanding efforts to aid kids, families
Now in its 13th year, the faith-based agency has expanded from not only promoting responsible fatherhood, but also feeding kids in need and helping families in crisis. Read more
Nov 25, 2020
The Summit to host interactive holiday experience
POSE is a type of selfie museum experience, which will feature 10 uniquely decorated rooms for guests to explore and take photos. Read more
Nov 25, 2020
Attorney Butch Ellis, 80, continues his half-century of work for Shelby County
Ellis is the longest serving and oldest county attorney in Alabama, representing Shelby County since 1964. Read more
Nov 25, 2020