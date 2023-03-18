BCRFA raises over $115,000 at Pink Palace Casino Night

× Expand Photo courtesy of BCRFA.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) today announced last week that its 14th annual Pink Palace Casino Night raised $115,235 to fund local, lifesaving research across the state.

The event, which took place on March 11, at Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover, and was attended by 300 guests, many of whom are breast cancer survivors.

The night was filled with fun and excitement as guests tried their luck at casino gaming, placed bids on nearly 100 silent auction items, and danced the night away to band II DA MAXX.

Pink Palace Casino Night is one of the BCRFA’s largest fundraisers with all proceeds going to fund innovative breast cancer research at institutes from Huntsville to Mobile, including recent grant awards to Birmingham’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, CerFlux, and Southern Research.

"We are thrilled with the success of this year's Pink Palace Casino Night," said BCRFA Board Chair Brian Grainger. "The generosity and support of our community never ceases to amaze us. The funds raised will go a long way in supporting early-stage breast cancer research and improving outcomes for those affected by this disease."

“An estimated 4,500 Alabama women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis this year alone,” said Beth Davis, President & CEO of the BCRFA. “Through our fundraising at events like Pink Palace Casino Night and investments in research, the BCRFA is meeting a critical need by accelerating science towards a cure.”

Thanks to the efforts of the event committee, board of directors, generous sponsors, and dedicated community members, this year’s fundraising total is the highest in the event’s history.

--Submitted by Wright Rouse, BCRFA