280 Business Happenings - August 2023

Now Open

The Normal Brand recently opened at The Summit. The store offers men's and women's clothing, accessories and more. The company opened its first brand store in 2019 in St. Louis, and has been voted the No. 1 men’s clothing store in St. Louis for two years running. 205-644-1866

Emmy Squared Pizza officially opened on June 30 at The Summit near Trader Joe’s and Barnes & Noble. According to its website, Emmy Squared Pizza is an “award-winning neighborhood pizza and burger restaurant.” Its Birmingham location offers menu items such as Le Matt Burger, Detroit-style pizzas, salads, appetizers and alcoholic beverages. 205-994-8685

Coming Soon

Crumbl Cookies is preparing to open a new location in Greystone. The cookies are baked fresh daily, and the restaurant has a weekly rotating menu.

KYURAMEN is set to open in early 2024 in the former Newk's location at 950 Inverness Corners. This will be the restaurant's first location in Alabama. The menu features a variety of ramen, appetizers, omurice, rice and ramen burgers, desserts and more. The restaurant will cover 4,635 square feet, said Jessica Demarino, the commercial real estate marketing manager for First National Realty Partners.

News and Accomplishments

Grandview Medical Center recently received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines Resuscitation Silver quality achievement award for its commitment to treating in-hospital cardiac arrest, ultimately helping to improve survival rates. The program was developed to help save lives of patients who experience in-hospital cardiac arrests by consistently following the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treatment as outlined by the American Heart Association. 205-971-1000

Phil Boozer, the senior vice president and chief sales officer for America's First Federal Credit Union, which has an office at 2 Inverness Center Place, was selected by the League of Southeastern Credit Unions as Alabama's Credit Union Professional of the Year. 205-995-0001

Personnel Moves

Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, 2500 Acton Road #200, recently announced promotions in the Birmingham office. Annie McCarter was promoted to principal and serves as director of payroll; Scott Pruitt was promoted to principal in the firm’s security, risk & controls group; Alex Ezelle was promoted to senior manager in the firm’s audit division; Chris Branch, Harry Waugh and Scott Wiseman were promoted to senior manager in the firm’s tax division. 205-979-4100

× Expand Drew Richard

Sharp Wellness, 3109 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 205, welcomes Drew Richard. Richard specializes in working with individuals and couples dealing with caregiver guilt, self-esteem, postpartum-related mental health issues (anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder), parenting/co-parenting issues and couples’ issues, including lack of intimacy and connection. Richard meets with clients both in person and virtually. 205-383-6650

Anniversaries

M&M Jewelers at 440 Inverness Corners recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

205-991-0593

Closings

After five years, Wasabi Juan’s Inverness location is closing at 5037 U.S. 280, Suite 101. The owners plan to focus on their food trucks instead.