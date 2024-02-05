280 Business Happenings - February 2024

Coming Soon

El Jalisco, a Mexican restaurant with locations in Florida and Georgia, plans to open its first Alabama location at 2673 Valleydale Road, in the shopping center with the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Caldwell Mill Road. This is the 16th location of El Jalisco. 205-637-0014

Now Open

Hemp House Smoke Shop

The newly opened Hemp House Smoke Shop is located in the Village at Lee Branch shopping center at 120 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 110. The business offers a wide range of products that promote wellness, relaxation and enjoyment, including hemp, CBD, vape, delta and other smoking accessories. 205-326-7888

Crave is a full-service salon specializing in cuts, color, specialty styles and more. The salon is at 910 Inverness Corners and is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-525-8684

Relocations and Renovations

Commercial real estate firm Shannon Waltchack has recently relocated its office space from downtown Birmingham to 3800 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 250. 205-977-9797

New Ownership

Pinto Thai & Sushi Restaurant, 16712 U.S. 280, Suite B, in Chelsea is now owned by Siam Smile LLC. 205-677-4207

Personnel Moves

J&M Tank Lines, a trucking company based in Meadow Brook Corporate Park at 1100 Corporate Parkway, has added two new executives to its leadership team. Jeff Arledge is now serving as vice president of maintenance, and Russell Curbo recently joined the company as vice president of safety. J&M Tank Lines specializes in dry-bulk transportation, with experience in food grade, liquid bulk and plastic materials across the Southeast and beyond. 800-456-8265

Anniversaries

Fancy Fur, 5291 Valleydale Road #139, has been providing grooming services for 16 years. The business offers grooming services for all dog breeds. It also carries a wide array of pet apparel and other boutique items. 205-408-1693

Mavis Tires and Brakes is celebrating its one-year anniversary at its location in Tattersall Park. Mavis specializes in tires, brakes, oil changes and many other auto repair or service needs. You can schedule a service appointment online. 205-408-2720

Sherwin-Williams is celebrating its one-year anniversary in its location at 6309 Adena Lane in Tattersall Park. The store carries a wide range of paints, stains and painting supplies for indoor and outdoor projects. The staff will help customers decide the right colors and supplies needed for the job. 205-734-4547

Evereve has been at its Summit location for one year. It is a contemporary clothing boutique specializing in denim, casual wear and occasion dresses. The store also carries accessories and shoes. 205-598-6268

Teaspoon has been in its location at The Summit for one year now. The business offers handcrafted bubble teas with creative flavors. 205-502-7232

The Blue Sushi Sake Grill has been open at The Summit for one year. The restaurant is known for its energetic, club-like vibes, premium sake and fresh sushi. It is located near the Shake Shack. 205-922-0880