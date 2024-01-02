280 Business Happenings - January 2024

Now Open

Scooter's Coffee recently opened its Chelsea location at 200 Atchison Parkway. The shop serves coffee, smoothies and other drinks. 877-719-1288

American Family Care recently opened its new location in Chelsea, 12375 Chelsea Road #100. The clinic offers urgent and primary family care. 205-677-6401

Bountiful Gifts & Apparel is now open at 100 Chelsea Corners. The boutique offers clothing, home decor, gift items and more. Hours are Tuesday from noon to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 205-677-4008

The Spot @ 280 is now open at 4647 U.S. 280, Suite Y. The store offers liquor, beer and wine and features a drive-thru window and online ordering. 205-761-1010

Night Shift Taxes recently opened at 4000 Eagle Point Corporate Drive, Suite 550. The company offers evening appointments for in-person or online tax services from 4 to 10 p.m. 855-387-3453

× Expand Saffron Indian Kitchen

Saffron Indian Kitchen is now open at its newest location at 5426 U.S. 280. The restaurant serves Indian cuisine and offers a full-service bar. A lunch buffet is served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and a dinner menu is available from 5 to 9:30 p.m. 205-453-2351

× Expand Baba Java

Baba Java has opened its newest location in Meadow Brook, 1801 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 121A. The shop serves specialty-grade coffees from farms around the world. 205-777-5984

Crave Hair Studio, owned and operated by John McCombs, is now open at 910 Inverness Corners. The salon is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 205-490-6490

Coming Soon

The Chelsea City Council recently approved an economic development incentive for HCI Chelsea, which will support its efforts to bring a Waffle House to Chelsea. The new Waffle House will be on Atchison Drive in front of the hotel — next to where Arby’s is currently located.

× Expand Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill will soon open its second location near Alabama 119, in the new Windsor Court retail center.

Southern Immediate Urgent Care plans to open its seventh Alabama location in metro Birmingham. The new facility will be a 3,000-square-foot space near the intersection of Valleydale Road and Caldwell Mill Road. Locations are open seven days a week with extended hours (except major holidays) to provide immediate care for after-hours and weekend injuries, along with primary and occupational services. The practice is expected to open this summer. Other nearby locations are in Chelsea and Hoover.

Relocations and Renovations

× Expand Chelsea Apothecary

Chelsea Apothecary has moved into its new location, next door to the Chelsea post office, and held a grand opening on Nov. 18. The new location includes more space and a drive-thru service. The pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 205-678-7755

The Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant is moving from its current location on U.S. 280 to a new development coming in 2024. It will relocate to the corner of U.S. 280 and Shelby County 41. Little Donkey also has a location in Montgomery and the founding location in Homewood.

Baumhower's Victory Grille has chosen not to renew its lease in The Village at Lee Branch at 1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 112, and plans to relocate in 2024, according to a message on the restaurant's voicemail. 205-995-5151

New Ownership

Square 1 Nutrition, 5291 Valleydale Road, has new local owners, serving a variety of different nutritional drinks including meal replacement shakes, coffee and specialty teas with caffeine and vitamins, biotin and collagen. 205-834-5107

Gold & Silver Loans & Jewelry (formerly Cash World) is now under new ownership. Anthony Prince takes over the business from his cousin, Eddie Sharit. The company is at 5511 U.S. 280, Suite 117, and has been in business for over 28 years. 205-995-1018

News and Accomplishments

Steven Clinkscales and Clinkscales Land Surveying, LLC, 12254 U.S. 280, were recently presented the 2023 Young Surveyor of the Year award by the Alabama Society of Professional Land Surveyors. The business specializes in residential boundary surveys, property divisions and plot plan surveys but also performs topographic surveys, property line staking and other services. 205-671-1033

Jeannie Smith, broker of record with EXIT Realty Cahaba, was honored with the Bronze Award for Outstanding International Achievement. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. 205-848-2228

Personnel Moves

J&M Tank Lines, Inc., 1100 Corporate Parkway, has added two new executives to its leadership team: Jeff Arledge as vice president of maintenance and Russell Curbo as vice president of safety. Arledge came to J&M Tank Lines in 2021 as the maintenance director, with over 20 years of experience in fleet maintenance and management. Curbo recently joined J&M with 30 years of transportation experience. 205-876-1900

April Newman has joined as a real estate agent at RealtySouth's Inverness office at 109 Inverness Plaza. 205-718-6259