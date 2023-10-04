280 Business Happenings - October 2023

Now Open

Renew Dermatology’s Greystone location is now open for business. The office is located at 2827 Greystone Commercial Blvd. in Hoover, next to Jim ‘N Nicks BBQ. This is Renew Dermatology’s second location, their first location is at 1651 Independence Court, Suite 211 in Homewood. 205-580-1500

Iron City Dance Factory recently opened. The new dance studio at 7350 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 103, has classes for all experience levels and all ages, including adults. 205-444-1058

Lit Cards and More is now open in the shopping strip on the U.S. 280 side of Tattersall Park, at 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 101. According to their Facebook page, the store will be a “one-stop shop for graded sports cards, boxes and clothing for all ages.”

Primo’s Pizza and Pasta, a new restaurant in Chelsea, is open in the former Chicken Fry’d location at 16064 U.S. 280 and serves a variety of pizza and pastas. They are open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 205-677-2034

Warby Parker, an eyeglasses retailer, is now open at The Summit. 205-813-5895

Coming Soon

First Bank plans to open a new branch in the new Cahaba Pointe commercial area in the 5300 block of U.S. 280, across from the Walmart Supercenter, according to Brian Harris, who was representing the Terra Equities development company at the September Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Chipotle plans to open a new location in the new Cahaba Pointe commercial area in the 5300 block of U.S. 280, across from the Walmart Supercenter.

New Ownership

The Barbershop of Chelsea, 10699 Old Highway 280, has reopened under new owner Kimberly Cunningham. The Barbershop of Chelsea serves the entire family and offers hair extensions, braids, dreads, hair retwist, silk press and acrylic and gel nails. 205-677-5027

News and Accomplishments

The Winn-Dixie stores at 500 Inverness Corners and 150 Chelsea Corners Way are being purchased by Aldi as part of a larger deal for Aldi to buy about 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey’s Supermarket locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Aldi said it plans to convert some stores to its own brand and continue to operate the rest under their own banners.

205-991-0230, 205-678-5600, aldi.us

Personnel Moves

Tonya Youngblood has joined the RealtySouth office in Chelsea at 331 Chelsea Corners Way, Suite 101, and Iris Hendricks, Jamie Fallin and Chris Nelson have joined the RealtySouth office at 109 Inverness Plaza, Suite 4800.

Anniversaries

Ming’s Cuisine will be celebrating its 35th anniversary in October. Located at 514 Cahaba Park Circle, the restaurant has been family-owned since 1988. 205-991-3803

The Secret Garden is celebrating their sixth anniversary. The locally owned and operated garden shop and learning center is located at 7854 County Road 11 in Chelsea. 205-678-2411

Haley Hays and the staff of Haven Space Salon are celebrating the third anniversary of their Inverness hair salon, 5291 Valleydale Road #125. 205-582-2600