280 Business Happenings - September 2023

Now Open

PhysioBaby’s founder, Dr Katie Dougherty, is from Birmingham and brought PhysioBaby back home in the summer of 2021. The company opened a new clinic recently at 201 Cahaba Park Circle, Suite 400. PhysioBaby practices holistic therapy and wellness for infants and children, embracing all dynamics of child development. 205-634-2115

O’Reilly Auto Parts held a grand opening for a new store at 40 Meadowview Drive, just off U.S. 280 in the Meadow Brook area, on July 21-22. The store is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. 205-820-9120

Pet Paradise on July 31 opened its pet boarding, grooming, day care and veterinary care facility in Tattersall Park at 6265 Tattersall Blvd. 659-674-3036

VIP Barber Lounge is now open at 4647 U.S. 280, Suite M. The new barber lounge offers clients relaxation and consistent cuts tailored to each individual. The shop is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 205-460-1105

Beauty Diva 280 has recently opened at 4647 U.S. 280, Suite Q. The beauty supply store offers hair supplies, accessories and more. They are open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 205-460-1140

FARM Haus Fitness, 203 Narrows Parkway, Suite C, is a new gym in The Narrows for movement development, athletic performance and overall health optimization. Membership options are available for youth, teams, small groups and personal training. 205-598-1310

Mortgage Right has recently opened up a new location off U.S. 280 at 20 Meadowbrook Drive. Lincoln Smith is senior vice president of business development and recruitment for this office. 205-335-4400

Coming Soon

Renew Dermatology is opening a second location in Greystone. The practice specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology care for the entire family. 205-580-1500

Naaman Clinic’s newest location in Greystone is planning to open soon. This will be the fifth location for the dermatology office. The other locations are in Riverchase, Montgomery, Sylacauga and Gadsden. 205-453-4195

Personnel Moves

Johnna Marie Silvester has joined Burn Boot Camp Meadow Brook at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd. as a member of the ambassador team. She is a Chelsea resident and former CrossFit coach and trainer and has been a stay-at-home mom for almost seven years. 205-903-8154

× Expand Kathy Ann Tomaszewski

Kathy Ann Tomaszewski is the new broker for the RealtySouth office in the Inverness Plaza shopping center at 109 Inverness Plaza, Suite 4800. There also are at least 17 other new agents there. Fifteen are new to the company (Josh Manning, Kelley Jo Brand, Kathy Glaze, Benjamin Pittman, Kim Milazzo, Cindy Mangos, Karina Barons, Nadya Mohamed, Donna Porter, Neely Davis, Wendy Hartley-Gregerson, Reggie Hope, Nikole Mangos, Grant Sikes and Kyla Morse) and two are transfers from RealtySouth’s office in Homewood (Joseph Heckel and Wendi Thomas). 205-991-6565

DSLD Land Management, 1200 Dunnavant Valley Road, recently announced several promotions: Zach Sharp was promoted to vice president of construction; Austin Tatum was promoted to vice president of operations and analytics; Cole Sharp was promoted to production manager; and Miles Sharp was promoted to assistant production manager. 205-437-1012

Terri Mims and Connor Hurts have joined as real estate agents at RealtySouth’s Chelsea office at 331 Chelsea Corners Way. 205-325-4585

Fred DeLeon has joined DSLD Land Management as vice president of engineering. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in geology and civil engineering, and a juris doctor in law. He is a registered professional engineer and geologist in numerous states and is a licensed attorney in Alabama. He has over 30 years of combined geological, engineering and legal experience. He will oversee DSLD’s engineering practice and provide counsel to the firm. 205-437-1012