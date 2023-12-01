280 Corridor Business Happenings - December 2023

Now Open

The new American Family Care practice at 12375 Chelsea Road, Suite 100, in Chelsea held a grand opening on Nov. 15. It will be open seven days a week and services include flu shots, physicals, primary care, routine checkups, urgent care, vaccines, wellness physicals, X-rays and more.

Popbar, a company that makes handcrafted frozen gelato, sorbetto and yogurt treats on sticks, has opened its first Alabama location in the same location as Baba Java Coffee at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 121B. A grand opening was held Nov. 11. All treats are made in-house daily with all-natural ingredients. There are more than 80 flavors offered on rotation along with dips and toppings, and the business also provides a variety of vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free options. 205-747-0685

Moores Mill Monograms — an upscale children’s clothing and gift boutique — recently opened a new location in the Chelsea Creek Crossings shopping center. They specialize in embroidery and can add personalization to purchased items. Store hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 205-618-9190

Next Day Access Birmingham, 12585 Old Highway 280, Suite 107, is a local provider of accessibility and mobility solutions, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars and more. They will focus on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages across the Birmingham metro area. The business is owned by Amy and Scott Riley. 205-974-6891

Steel City Realty Group is excited to open their newest branch location on U.S. 280. 205-905-9609

Saffron Indian restaurant, located in The Terrace at Greystone, recently opened in the former spot that housed Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine. Saffron will serve authentic Indian cuisine for lunch and dinner. Offering dine-in and take out options, the restaurant is open for lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner Monday through Saturday 5-9 p.m. 205-438-6209

Central State Bank has opened a new branch in the Greystone area at 6801 Cahaba Valley Road. The branch manager is Abby Oney. 205-668-0711

Coming Soon

Super Chix has signed on to open a location at 5357 U.S. 280. The chain has another Hoover location at Stadium Trace. The Texas-based restaurant specializes in made-to-order chicken dishes and features gourmet toppings, as well as frozen custard. Perla Chavez will operate the location, which will share building space with Cookie Fix.

Relocations and Renovations

ENT for Kids has moved to a new location. They are equipped with new technology to help aid in diagnosis and treatment of children’s ear, nose and throat issues. 205-874-9436

The Arbors at Cahaba River Apartments complex at 50 Cahaba River Parc (off Cahaba Park Drive between Vestavia Hills and Birmingham) is under renovations. The renovation work includes new breezeway floors, a renovated office, renovated movie room, new pickleball court, new year-round pool, two fire pits and a new dog park, according to renovation manager Demetrick Harvell and assistant manager Diamond Wiley with the Pegasus Residential property management company. 205-656-3682

New Ownership

Prime Smile Dental Care is now in the former dental practice of Dr. Donald Reed on Cahaba Valley Drive. They provide innovative, minimally invasive, individualized dental care using state-of-the-art technology. Their services range from routine cleanings or deep periodontal treatments for the whole family to dentures, Invisalign/clear braces, implants, root canals, extractions, snoring, TMJ and CPAP alternatives. 205-981-0000

News and Accomplishments

Chelsea-based Phoenix Nutrition (formerly Phoenix Wellness) is back up and running at 16700 U.S. 280, Suite A-305, offering a new online TeleMeds service for weight loss injections, including semaglutide. Owner Al Lamoureux Jr. said they are the only local business in Shelby County offering this kind of service. 855-642-6725

DSLD Land Management Company’s vice president of engineering, Fred DeLeon, has been appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to the Alabama Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers & Land Surveyors for a five-year term. The board reviews applications, develops and administers the state-specific licensing examination, licenses qualified applicants and regulates the professional practice of engineering and surveying licensees throughout the state of Alabama. DeLeon holds professional engineer and geologist registrations in various states and is also a licensed attorney in Alabama. DSLD is located at 1200 Dunnavant Valley Road. 205-437-1012

Grandview Medical Center recently earned an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. The new grade for fall 2023 is a national recognition for patient safety. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care and assigns grades A-F to general hospitals across the country, based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. 205-971-1000

Personnel Moves

Mollie Eck and Bobbie Jo Wright have joined as real estate agents at the RealtySouth office at 331 Chelsea Corners Way, Suite 101, and Robert Lenoir has joined as a real estate agent at the RealtySouth office at 109 Inverness Plaza. 205-991-6565

Anniversaries

Valley Tax Partners, 4958 Valleydale Road, is celebrating 10 years in business. 205-518-8850

Pandora at The Summit is celebrating their one-year anniversary. They offer a wide selection of charms, rings, earrings and watches. 205-203-0062

Johnny Was is celebrating their one-year anniversary at The Summit location. They offer stylish bohemian clothing, accessories and products for the home. 659-599-7054

Buff City Soap is celebrating one year at its location in the Village of Lee Branch, 300 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 300. They specialize in fresh, handmade soaps, bath bombs, lotions, laundry soap and gifts. They are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. 205-730-9199

The Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux at 6401 Tattersall Drive is celebrating four years on Dec. 9. 205-538-2700

Frances Valentine will celebrate their one-year anniversary at The Summit location. They specialize in women’s clothing that inspires and energizes with vintage flair. 205-538-5276

Closings

Lloyd’s Restaurant location in Sylacauga will be closing its doors on Oct. 29. They plan to open a new Birmingham location in late 2024.