280 Corridor Business Happenings - March 2024

Now Open

LaserAway is now open at 133 Summit Blvd. The business offers laser hair removal and skin care expertise. CoolSculpting, Thermage FLX, body contouring, injectable treatments, facials and tattoo removal are just some of the services the store can provide. 248-973-1111

Carhartt is now open at The Summit Birmingham. The Carhartt brand is known nationwide for durable men’s, women’s and children’s workwear and accessories made to withstand the elements. 205-961-3690

The popular Mexican food franchise El Jalisco recently opened its newest location at 2673 Valleydale Road. The restaurant is known for fresh seafood dishes, fajitas and other traditional Mexican foods. Business hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week. 205-637-0014

Chelsea welcomed the newest showroom location of the Cottage Supply Company, which opened at the end of January. The store at 20 Chelsea Corners will serve as a one-stop shop for all your home improvement needs, carrying a wide range of paint, flooring, tile, countertops and more.

Coming Soon

The Craft Burger is set to open the restaurant's newest location in Greystone this month. The business will be opening at 5479 U.S. 280, Suite 102, in the location previously occupied by Besitos Mexican Kitchen. The restaurant is known for cooking specialty burgers, sandwiches, wraps and hot dogs. 205-995-0003

Relocations and Renovations

Tyler Rutledge, a State Farm agent, is relocating from 16054 U.S. 280 in Chelsea to 215 Narrows Parkway, Suite C, in The Narrows. 205-678-3334

News and Accomplishments

Automation Personnel Services, a leading staffing agency based at 3500 Colonnade Parkway ,Suite 500, recently won the Best of Staffing in Client and Talent 5-Year Diamond Awards, for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five consecutive years. Automation Personnel Services has branches in the Palisades Shopping near West Homewood and on U.S. 31 in Pelham. 205-733-3700

× Expand Ken Smith

Ken Smith, of Dunnavant Valley Ace Hardware, 301 Carlow Lane, Suite 108, was presented with a Safety Award by Southeast Ace Director of Operations Mel Deleo and President David Majure. 205-980-7221

Personnel Moves

Cecelia Thompson has joined as a real estate agent at the RealtySouth office in Inverness at 109 Inverness Plaza #4800, and Nakia Lumar and Angel Sharp have joined the company's office in Chelsea at 331 Chelsea Corners Way, Suite 101. Cecelia Thompson: 205-382-5328, Nakia Lumar: 205-383-6401, Angel Sharp: 504-723-8483

Birmingham Orthodontics has added Dr. Nada Souccar to its team. Souccar has 17 years of experience in the industry, including more than a decade of instruction at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry, where she most recently served as an associate professor. Souccar is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists and Southern Association of Orthodontists and is a diplomat of the American Board of Orthodontics. Birmingham Orthodontics’ Hoover locations are at 5391 Magnolia Trace and 5406 U.S. 280, Suite E101. 205-584-4030, 205-308-9407

EXIT Realty’s Cahaba office, 13521 Old Highway 280, Suite 249, is pleased to announce the addition of the following individuals to their teams of dedicated real estate professionals: Emma Lewis and Wendolyn Perdue. 205-848-2228