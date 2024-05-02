280 Corridor Business Happenings - May 2024

Now Open

Super Chix and Cookie Fix are now open at their new locations at 5357 U.S. 280. The businesses share a building at the Bazaar 280, near Walmart. Guests can enjoy chicken tenders and sandwiches, hand-cut fries and custard at Super Chix. Cookie Fix offers fresh-made cookies or dough to go. 205-238-5317

The Amazing Lash Studio is now open in The Village at Lee Branch at 250 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 200. The studio provides full and partial sets of lashes, lash lifts for natural lashes and other treatments. The store is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 205-747-0866

Rowan is now open in The Summit. This piercing shop is owned and operated by women who are also licensed nurses, to ensure the safest piercing every time, using hypoallergenic materials. The store is open Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and they can provide piercings for children and adults. 347-835-4289

The Narrows Self Storage, located at 13511 Old Highway 280 next to The Narrows, is now open. The storage facility offers temperature-controlled units in a wide range of sizes. The office is open Monday through Saturday at 9 a.m. and offers 24-hour electronic gate access for renting customers. 205-578-0518

Coming Soon

The Chick-fil-A Inverness location at 4620 U.S. 280 S. is opening a second location in Inverness Corners, at 5331 Valleydale Road. The new location will be called Chick-fil-A Valleydale. It will be dine in and carry out only, no drive through service will be available. 205-995-9925

Relocations and Renovations

The Fancy Fur pet grooming boutique plans to move from its current location at 5291 Valleydale Road, Suite 139, to 1340 Inverness Corners in May. The business is expanding to include a variety of specialty pet foods, wellness items, boutique items and a new self dog-washing station. 205-408-1693

Inverness Eye Care recently moved into a new facility at 258 Inverness Center Drive. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-991-0020

Iron Tribe Fitness recently opened at its newest location at 258 Inverness Center Drive. The new facility is next to Master Scarsella’s Tae Kwan Do, and it will feature 2,500 square feet of workout space, a main lobby, three bathrooms with showers and two offices. The fitness center offers both group classes and individual personal training. 205-226-8669

News and Accomplishments

Greystone Marketplace, 5475 U.S. 280, is proud to announce a newly expanded children’s department. Customers can expect to find toys, children’s decor, books and more. Stop by Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. 205-995-4773

Anniversaries

Redland Rifle Company is celebrating its first year in business at 4755 U.S. 280. Owner James “J.D.” Deer is an Iraq War veteran. The store carries ammo, firearms, optics, gear and accessories. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-941-7772