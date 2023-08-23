4th and Inches adding BBQ supply products

After specializing in teas and shakes for the past three and a half years at his business 4th and Inches, owner Danny Jones recently decided to incorporate something else he loves: barbecue products.

Jones has spent many years of his life cooking and competing in barbecue competitions and realized he wanted to offer those products in his store.

With plans to have over 200 different herbs and spices in stock, along with 100 different sauces and glazes, customers will be able to sample the products before they purchase.

Jones said he wants his store to be a “one stop shop” for barbecue supplies and described it as “a barbecue supply store on steroids.”

From novice to expert barbecuers, Jones said he will be ready to offer suggestions and advice on all the products.

“All of the products are unique,” Jones said. “I've actually cooked with some of these people that created these rubs and competed against them. I’ve gone to their barbecue classes. I know a good portion of people whose products I’m going to be carrying on my shelves.”

And this is just the beginning. Jones has plans to expand even more to carry barbecue cooking supplies, accessories and possibly sign with a smoker company to sell cookers.

Jones said if he outgrows the space he is in, he will have to find a bigger location, but plans to stay in Chelsea.

Plans are also in the works to carry some of the highest quality cuts of beef, pork and poultry and he is also adding grab and go catering orders for occasions including Thanksgiving, Christmas, July 4th and New Year’s Day.

With football season starting, Jones plans to provide a fun place for people to tailgate that will include food and live music.

“Saturday's are going to be fun because I'm actually going to bring out the cookers and start cooking meat for everybody that comes and wants to try some hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken wings,” he said.

Products in store will also be available for purchase online at 4thandinchesbbqsupply.com for shipping or in store pickup. The regular menu of drinks and shakes will continue to be available.