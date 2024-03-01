Alabama’s first ‘churreria’ opens at Summit

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Churro Station. Aaron and Jazmin Diaz opened Churro Station at the Summit in January. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Churro Station. Churro Station’s menu includes a variety of sweet and savory fillings and toppings for their churros. Prev Next

Churro Station, Alabama’s first “churreria,” is bringing a taste of home for owners Jazmin and Aaron Diaz to Birmingham.

After moving from Mexico to Birmingham in 2019, the Diazes missed many of the flavors of their home country — especially the churro. They created Churro Station based on a family recipe.

“Churros remind me of my childhood, and when I tried to find different places here and there, I was like, ‘This is not like the churro [I know],’ especially when I have Aaron at home making churros,” Jazmin Diaz said.

With a crispy, cinnamon-coated exterior and a soft interior, churros can be enjoyed throughout the day with coffee, as a snack, dessert or even a full meal.

The couple said that they began inviting friends over and sharing their homemade churros, and all of their friends encouraged them to pursue selling churros as a business.

“We went to Pepper Place one Saturday, and we loved it. We thought it would be a good spot to start and see if people from Alabama like it,” Aaron Diaz said.

After a successful start at Pepper Place, and at the urging of customers, the couple wanted to take their business to the next level. Jazmin Diaz’s background is in interior design, and she said that she is always looking to make things “pretty.”

“I designed the push cart, and Aaron made the push cart,” she said. “I wanted to give everyone an experience and not just be like every other [food] cart.”

Aaron Diaz built the cart himself, with tools and the space to make it loaned to him by a friend.

“I had just a little bit of experience in welding and cutting, but not enough to build all of it. I learned a lot. You never know how capable you are until you try it,” he said.

Even with the push cart, customers continued to encourage them to open in a more permanent location.

Churro Station’s permanent home is now at the Summit, in the spot formerly occupied by Steel City Pops. The name “Churro Station” was inspired by the idea of transportation hubs as places where different cultures intersect, symbolizing the beginning of new adventures. The Diazes said their restaurant’s menu offers a “cultural bridge” between Birmingham and Mexico.

The churros come with a variety of fillings like Nutella, dulce de leche and peanut butter, as well as toppings ranging from crushed Oreo to diced jalapenos. There are even savory options like the “nachurro,” which is filled with cheddar cheese. Churro Station also offers Mexican hot chocolate, specialty coffee and ice cream.

“I spent two months getting the recipe just right. Jazmin became my ‘churro sommelier,’ but I am very protective of my recipe. I just told her what it was two weeks ago,” Aaron Diaz said.

The grand opening celebration took place on Jan. 27. Business hours are from Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit thechurrostation.com.