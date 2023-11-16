American Family Care opens Chelsea office

× Expand Photo courtesy of Keith Taylor

American Family Care, the nation’s leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, held a grand opening at its new healthcare center in Chelsea on Nov. 15.

The new state-of-the-art medical facility is located at 12375 Chelsea Road, Suite 100. The medical team will begin seeing patients today. The office is the 20th location in the Greater Birmingham area and 40th in the state of Alabama.

Chelsea is the fastest-growing city in the Birmingham metro and the sixth-fastest-growing city in the state, experiencing a more than 3% population increase from 2021 to 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. AFC’s new center is strategically positioned in the community to meet the healthcare needs of its residents, offering them timely and efficient medical services.

“Our mission is to provide communities with accessible, high-quality healthcare,” said Randy Johansen, CEO of AFC. “With Chelsea’s continued growth, we’re stepping up to make sure families have convenient access to exceptional medical care. More than simply opening a clinic, we’re working to become an integral part of the Chelsea community.”

The new AFC Chelsea center is equipped with eight exam rooms and two triage rooms to provide efficient and comprehensive care to the community. The clinic’s services include walk-in urgent care, on-site lab testing, vaccinations, digital X-rays, occupational health services, and more. For added convenience, patients can use the online “save your spot” feature to reduce their wait time.

“We’re embracing Chelsea’s slogan of ‘It’s all about family,' said Johansen. “Our team is committed to treating every patient with the warmth and personalized attention they would receive from their own family. We understand how precious everyone’s time is, so the AFC Chelsea team is dedicated to delivering quality care that’s efficient."

The office is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patients can save their spots online and also see wait times. Visit afcurgentcare.com/chelsea or call 205-677-6401.