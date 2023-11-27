API CEO shepherds both politics and seven children

× Expand Photo courtesy of API. Stephanie Smith serves as the president of the Alabama Policy Institute, a conservative think tank that is the only one of its kind in the state.

For those who believe that being a full-time mother and the CEO of an organization is impossible, Stephanie Smith proves them wrong. She has been a voice and driving force in Alabama politics for 25 years, and in the meantime she has been the mother of seven children.

Smith is the president of the Alabama Policy Institute, located along the U.S. 280 corridor in the Brook Highland area. The API is a conservative think tank and is the only one of its kind in Alabama. Congressman Gary Palmer and Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker were instrumental in creating the API in 1989.

For nearly 35 years the nonprofit, non-partisan organization has strived to “inform the general public about good public policy so that they are equipped to engage in the political process.”

“We believe that the policy decisions our leaders make have a huge impact upon our daily lives; it is our goal to impact those making policy decisions for the betterment of the state,” Smith said.

The Alabama Policy Institute protects fairness, freedom, and families by investigating, informing about, and initiating positive public policy, is the stated mission of the API. Informing the public about their policies and equipping people to participate in the political process of our state is one of their main goals.

While the organization is not affiliated with any political party, Smith states that their mission is the “promotion of limited government, economic freedom, and the promotion of the family.” The last tenet of her organization’s mission is particularly important to her.

“In my 22 years as a mother, I've been a full-time employee, a stay-at-home mom, a small business owner, and now a non-profit leader,” says Smith. “I think we all have to strive to find a good balance between work and home, but I'll admit I do regularly feel the pinch that many working mothers feel.”

Smith believes that part of her success at balancing a large family and a career is due to the support she has received from the API’s board, donors, and the organization’s commitment to protecting families.

The API is the only organization in Alabama that is the designated affiliate of the State Policy Network, which serves as a network for conservative and libertarian think tanks in the United States.

There are 68 State Policy Network affiliates in our country, and only five of them are led by women. Smith acknowledges that female CEOs are unusual in her field, and she is the first female CEO for the API.

Smith is dedicated to the principles of her organization and hopes that it will continue to find ways to educate Alabamians about public policy and get them involved in improving their communities. Her service to both her family and to the state is proof that the two commitments are achievable.

“I believe that providence and my 25 years of experience in Alabama politics led me to the exact right place at the right time,” says Smith, and she is grateful for the backing she has received from her organization, as well as the loving support of her family. “Running our family is a team sport and we're all passionate about the mission of API.”

By KATHARINE ARMBRESTER

