Business Happenings - April 2023

Now Open

HaMi Boutique, which offers hand-picked fashion choices, recently opened their new Vestavia Hills location on Endeavor Drive. The original location is in Mt Laurel.

205-538-5484,

Element Wellness is now open in Tattersall Park. Treatments include IV vitamin infusions, cryotherapy, red light therapy, infrared sauna, yoga, weight loss nutrition counseling and more. 205-326-7333

Coming Soon

American Family Care recently broke ground on a new location in Chelsea just off U.S. 280 at County Road 47.

AIM Academy seeks to provide high quality early care and preschool education to premier, growing communities in Alabama and beyond. 205-882-3350

The drive through coffee chain Scooter’s Coffee will be opening in Chelsea near Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings. The menu features hot and iced drinks, blended drinks, smoothies, teas and breakfast foods. Another location is under construction on U.S. 280 in Inverness at the former Pizza Hut location.

A new Shoe Station location is set to open in Brook Highland Shopping Plaza. The only other location in the metro area is in Vestavia Hills City Center.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will open soon at 16383 U.S. 280 in Chelsea. The restaurant will offer sweet treats including more than 40 flavors of Italian Ice, along with gelati and soft serve ice cream.

Relocations and Renovations

Anita’s Wigs recently relocated from the Patton Creek Shopping Center to a new location in Inverness. Anita’s customizes the wig shopping experience. Hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-733-2044

New Ownership

After 24 years of continuous ownership, Oh Hair has been sold to Courtney Tran who has worked in the salon for many years. Ginger Brazier, the founder and former owner, will continue to work at the salon serving her clients. Oh Hair has five talented stylists with many years of experience: Ginger Brazier, Michelle Morrison, Kelli Wesson Frost, Beverly Frank and Erin Trudo. 205-678-9644

News and Accomplishments

Salon 43 One, located at 6801 Cahaba Valley Road in the Cadence Place shopping center, plans to open a second location in the Knox Square development along Stadium Trace Parkway, across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Kendall Brashier, who has been with Salon 43 One about four years, and her husband, Chase Brashier, will own the second location, according to Salon 43 One’s Facebook page. 205-968-1620

Personnel Moves

× Expand Photos courtesy of America’s First Federal Credit Union. Nancy Rice (left) & Terry Sanderson (right)

America’s First Federal Credit Union, which has an office in Hoover at #2 Inverness Center Parkway, has promoted Nancy Rice to senior vice president and chief risk officer and Terry Sanderson to vice president and experience officer. Rice, a 29-year veteran of the credit union, joined the accounting department in 1994. She moved to the internal audit department in 1997 as a staff auditor and was promoted to manager of the quality assurance/risk management department in 2004. Five years later, Rice was promoted to assistant vice president for risk management, and in 2015 she was appointed vice president for risk management and began serving as the Bank Secrecy Act officer. In her new role, she will be responsible for directing the administration of credit resolutions and enterprise risk management, including vendor management, compliance, fraud, security and quality assurance. Sanderson joined the credit union in 1979 at the start of her career. Since that time, she has held numerous positions, including file clerk, new accounts representative, collection clerk, loan writer, loan officer, indirect loan officer, supervisor of member services and branch manager. Sanderson moved to the branch services department in 2018, where she served as a regional director managing five of the credit union’s Birmingham branches. In her new role, she will be responsible for focusing on member and employee needs and developing plans and strategies to ensure exceptional and consistent experience is delivered to both credit union members and employees. 205-995-0001

Anniversaries

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The restaurant chain has three locations in the 280 Living coverage area: 3439 Colonnade Parkway, 601 Doug Baker Blvd. and 4520 Overton Road.

205-968-6622, 205-980-6063 and 205-956-1300

Closings

Bay Leaf Modern Indian Cuisine & Bar has permanently closed their location in Greystone on U.S. 280. Their other location at 1024 20th St. S, Unit 101, Birmingham is still open.

The Tuesday Morning location in Brook Highland Shopping Center is closing permanently. 205-408-1809