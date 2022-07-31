Business Happenings - August 2022

Now Open

Paradise Grills, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, Hoover, is now open. The outdoor kitchen company has more than 12 years of experience in the market and manufactures robust grills with high-quality products for your outdoor kitchen. Paradise Grills is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 205-885-8161

Just Liv Uniforms, 5510 U.S. 280, Suite 121, Birmingham, opened in April and specializes in selling medical scrub uniforms. There are plans to later add shoes, compression socks and bags. Owner Emisha Bland's said her goal is to provide cute, stylish and comfortable uniforms. 205-407-4676

Coming Soon

Proveer at Grande View plans to open as a senior living facility at 700 Corporate Ridge Road in the Meadow Brook area in August. The center will include assisted living and memory care services, plus on-site rehabilitation services, a pharmacy and home health care coordination. 205-307-5500

Three new retail stores will open at The Summit in late 2022. Buckle, Pandora and Everett are slated to open later this year. 205-967-0111

Relocations and Renovations

The Greystone Vapor location, 5443 U.S. 280, Birmingham, is closed for remodeling. The temporary location in Westover at 11271 US-280, Sterrett. Drop off donations can be made next to Lloyd's restaurant on U.S. 280 or at the Westover store. 205-639-1077

News and Accomplishments

Renasant Bank, 2001 Park Place N., Suite 100, Birmingham, is proud to announce that Patrick Lavette has recently been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Relationship Officer. “We are proud to announce Patrick’s well deserved promotion to Vice President of Commercial Banking. He has been a valuable asset and leader as a part of the Renasant team in Birmingham. We look forward to Patrick’s continued growth as he works to expand and deepen his existing & new relationships at Renasant," said Daniel Sims, Birmingham Market President. 205-716-3475

Birmingham’s Warren Averett Asset Management, 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, Birmingham, has acquired BT Wealth Management, expanding into Atlanta and Savannah, while laying the foundation for further expansion. The acquisition brings $1 billion in assets under management to Warren Averett. Warren Averett is launching a new phase of growth, after it entered into a strategic partnership with Wealth Partners Capital Group and HGGC in Q4 2021 to propel its growth with a focus on acquiring RIA firms across the southeast and, on a national level, firms with a CPA-orientation. This is its second acquisition since the partnership was established. 205-979-4100

April Harry, Warren Averett’s Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer, was recently named as a finalist of the Birmingham Business Journal’s 2022 CFO Awards. The 2022 CFO Awards recognize excellence among Birmingham’s chief financial officers, who are currently playing vital roles in guiding companies through the challenges that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great Resignation and economic changes. 205-979-4100

Forbes recently named Avadian Credit Union as one of the top three credit unions in Alabama. “We are delighted and excited to receive this distinction,” said Linda Cencula, President and CEO of Avadian. “It is voted on by members and former members, which makes it tremendously meaningful.” In announcing the list, Forbes wrote that respondents were asked if they would recommend the credit union to friends and family as well as questions focusing on trust, terms and conditions (including “reasonable and transparent fees”), branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice. Avadian Credit Union has multiple branch locations in the Birmingham area including 1 Riverchase Parkway S. in Hoover, 3439 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 100 in Birmingham, 420 Old Highway 280 in Birmingham and 15660 U.S 280 in Chelsea. 888-282-3426

EXIT Royal Realty at The Narrows, 13521 Old Highway 280, Suite 249, Birmingham, recently announced the addition of the following individuals to their teams of dedicated real estate professionals: Trey Averett, Madelen Harris, Kyle Sherrell, Laura Edwards and Natalie Proctor have joined EXIT Royal Realty team. 205-848-2228

Anniversaries

Southlake Orthopaedics, with offices at 4517 Southlake Parkway and 3686 Grandview Parkway, Suite 430, is celebrating 25 years in business. 205-985-4111

Closings

The owner of Superior Grill at 4701 U.S. 280 plans to close the restaurant Dec. 31 of this year. 205-991-5112

The Brook Highland Plaza location, 5247 U.S. 280, Birmingham, of Zoes Kitchen closed on July 7. Other locations nearby include Crestline and Homewood. 205-995-2760