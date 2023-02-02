Business Happenings - February 2023

Now Open

Sherwin-Williams has opened a new 12,500-square-foot paint store at 6309 Adena Lane in The Shoppes at Adena next to Tattersall Park. 205-734-4547

Now open at The Summit, Blue Sushi Sake Grill offers soups, salads, nigiri, sashimi, maki and a variety of shared plates. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday. 205-922-0880

Now open at The Summit, Teaspoon is a creative, new-age boba tea café serving unique, handcrafted drinks that was established in 2015 in California’s bay area. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. 205-200-2229

Papa John’s recently opened in the Chelsea Corners shopping center offering delivery and carryout.

Evereve has opened a new location at The Summit offering curated, contemporary women’s fashion. 205-598-6268

Sonic Drive-In has opened its new restaurant at 30 Meadowview Drive in the Meadow Brook area, just off U.S. 280. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. 205-637-6769

Mavis Tires & Brakes opened a new location at 6301 Adena Lane at The Shoppes at Adena Lane in Hoover, next to Tattersall Park, on Dec. 29. 205-949-4316

Pizza Hut has opened in the former Taco Bell location in the Publix shopping center on Valleydale Road. This location offers carry out and delivery and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 205-778-1905

Coming Soon

The Summit will soon welcome Birmingham’s third location of The Ono Poke restaurant, an intersection of Japanese and Hawaiian cuisine. Guests can enjoy creating their own poke bowls from a variety of fresh ingredients.

News and Accomplishments

Regions, with multiple branches in the U.S. 280 corridor, has been designated as a 2023 Military Friendly Employer and 2023 Military Spouse Friendly Employer by Military Friendly, an organization that measures the commitment of companies to create professional opportunities that leverage military experience. Regions established a career transition program called BRAVE — Building Regions Associate Veteran Experience — specifically for the purpose of supporting veterans and military spouses during their transitions to the civilian workforce. The bank is also a member of the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, a Department of Defense career program connecting military spouses with hundreds of member employers who commit to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses. 205-766-8500

Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors was recently named as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. This annual program is in its 13th year, and it was created by Business Alabama magazine and Best Companies Group. This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Alabama that benefit the economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of more than 30 companies. Warren Averett was ranked second in the Large Companies category. 205-979-4100

Waverly Advisors, formerly WA Asset Management, recently announced the acquisition of Sandifer Wealth Management of Mobile, marking its fourth location in the state. This will be Waverly’s ninth office in the southeast, as the firm looks to continue its expansion moving into the new year. Waverly Advisors Birmingham firm serves Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Hoover and other surrounding areas. 205-871-3334

The Hoover City Council has awarded Bama Utility Contractors of Fultondale a $1.56 million contract to improve a sewer pump station in the Applecross community. 205-849-7826

Personnel Moves

Burn Boot Camp has added Ashley Nolin as a trainer at both the Hoover and Meadow Brook locations. Nolin was a gymnast for 12 years and cheerleader for six years. She graduated from Auburn University with a degree in apparel merchandising and a minor in business. She also is a certified personal trainer and recently won first place in all categories in her first National Physique Committee bodybuilding competition. 205-903-8154

Anniversaries

Fancy Fur Pet Grooming & Boutique is celebrating its 15th anniversary at its Inverness location. The company offers specialty pet items and food, as well as grooming for all breeds. 205-408-1693

Closings

The Krispy Kreme at 5357 U.S. 280 has closed.