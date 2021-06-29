Business Happenings - July 2021

Now Open

Chicken Fry'd is now open at 16064 U.S. 280 in the former Whataburger space in Chelsea. Jeff Webster, owner of Station 31 Kitchen, opened this fast-casual, chicken-only restaurant in late May. 205-677-2143

BioPure Services and Products, 531 Highland Park Circle, is now open and offers eco-friendly sanitization services to residential and commercial properties throughout the Birmingham metro area. 205-850-4965

EcoWorx Services and Cleaning is now open and combines years of experience and professional expertise to provide the best residential, commercial and mechanical cleaning services. It offers flexible scheduling and services to meet any cleaning need. 205-533-0350

Fabletics, an athletic leisure retailer based in California, recently opened its new store at 200 Summit Blvd, Suite 110 at The Summit, according to al.com. The store measures about 1,400 square feet and is located near Anthropologie. 205-238-7616

Howarth-Haddock Design, 56 Manning Place in Mt Laurel, a design boutique featuring high-end quality merchandise, recently opened. Instagram @howarth_haddock_design

Maximum Effort Supplement Shop, 100 Chelsea Corners, is now open. Opened by Larry Johnson, the vitamin supplement shop aims to provide excellent customer service while properly educating and encouraging the members of our community to reach their health goals. 205-677-4191, Facebook @maximumeffortsupplementshop

Coming Soon

Tractor Supply Co., 119 Atchison Drive, plans to open a new garden center in mid-July along with a drive-through feed barn. 205-678-4196

Relocations and Renovations

Body Logic Wellness Center, 5510 U.S. 280 E., plans to expand its spa and move to a larger location a few doors down in July. Plus, it will be expanding its offered services. 205-991-8083

News and Accomplishments

Body Logic School of Cosmetology and Esthetics, 5510 U.S. 280, Suite 204, is now offering cosmetology classes. 205-991-8083

Capstone Building Corp., 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, recently completed construction of the Herndon Square Senior center in Atlanta. It's a 97-unit, 101,069-square-foot apartment complex for people ages 62 and older. Capstone Building Corp. was serving as the general contractor for Hunt Companies & Oakwood Development Group. 205-803-5226

Bayer Properties recently announced it will install a new shopping platform for The Summit, 214 Summit Blvd., Suite 150, from technology firm Adeptmind. The platform allows customers to browse available inventory at a retail center prior to visiting and to make their purchases either in-store or via curbside pickup if available. 205-967-0111

Owner Tammy Rogers and Beaumont Pharmacy, 264 Inverness Center Drive, are offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only. 205-991-7171

Personnel Moves

Bo Dawson, PT, DPT, is now treating patients at TherapySouth in Greystone, 2823 Greystone Commercial Blvd. Dawson previously worked at TherapySouth’s Chelsea location. 205-408-1713

MD Wellness and Aesthetics, 650 Inverness Corners, is pleased to introduce its new aesthetician and registered nurse, Hailee Bowling. She is trained in dermaplaning, hydrafacials, microneedling and Quantashape body contouring services, and she is currently offering monthly specials. 205-582-9216

YMCA of Greater Birmingham welcomes Jude Dooley as its new chief operating officer. Dooley is a 20-year veteran of the Y and comes from the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, where he served as group vice president. He will oversee eight YMCA membership branches, including the Greystone YMCA, 5414 U.S. 280. 205-981-0144

Aimee George has joined the Keller Williams Vestavia office, 3595 Grandview Parkway, Suite 250. She currently is doing residential real estate but plans to work in commercial real estate as well. 205-253-9118

Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, is pleased to announce that 49 people were promoted in the company's Birmingham office. Among the changes: Andrea Johnson was promoted to principal and serves as chief compliance officer for Warren Averett Asset Management; Shannon Brasher was promoted to principal in the Consulting Division; Ashley Dutton was promoted to principal in the Audit Department; Barbara Blackerby was promoted to principal in the Tax Department; Tonya Brown was promoted to principal in the Tax Department; Stacy Watts was promoted to senior manager in the Tax Department; Jimmy Musso was promoted to senior manager in the Audit Department; Michael Nix was promoted to senior manager in the Audit Department; Ryan Grauel was promoted to senior manager in the Audit Department; Edie Sullivan was promoted to senior manager and serves as director of administration; Jess Brawner was promoted to senior manager and serves as director of operations; Drew Gearhart was promoted to senior manager and serves as a senior client consultant for Warren Averett Asset Management; Gavin Gillison was promoted to senior manager and serves as the director of financial planning and a senior client consultant for Warren Averett Asset Management; Jonathan Osborne was promoted to senior manager and serves as the daily 401(k) operations manager for Warren Averett Asset Management; Spencer Powell was promoted to senior manager and serves as the director of software development for the Information Technology Division; Monica Fischer was promoted to senior manager and serves as general counsel; Annie McCarter was promoted to senior manager and serves as the director of payroll. 205-979-4100

Anniversaries

Elite Dentistry & Implant Center, 100 Chelsea Corners, Suite 113, is celebrating its 21st anniversary. 205-678-2525

Station 31 Kitchen, 104 Chesser Drive, is celebrating its second anniversary. 205-677-2158 Facebook @Station 31 Kitchen

4th and Inches Nutrition, 48 Chesser Crane Road, recently celebrated the first anniversary of its Chelsea location. Owner Danny Jones and his team create healthy shakes and loaded teas for customers who want the flavor but not the calories and want to have something pre-workout or post-workout. 205-677-2060

Wingstop, 830 Inverness Corners, is celebrating the first anniversary of its Inverness location. 205-848-2221

Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club, is celebrating its 48th anniversary. 205-991-8608

Owner Thomas Cox and Table & Thyme, 3660 Grandview Parkway, are celebrating their second anniversary in business. Cox and his team specialize in creating an elevated catering experience for weddings, corporate and personal events. Cox is also the founder of MealFit. 931-267-0928

La Paz, 3 Mt Laurel Ave., recently celebrated its fourth anniversary at the Mt Laurel location. 205-803-6262