Business Happenings - July 2023

Now Open

Liberty Mutual/Comparion Insurance Agency has opened a new office at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 200, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park. 205-995-9883

United Community Bank held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its bank at 2000 Meadow Lake Drive, just off U.S. 280 near Sonic, on June 22. 205-705-1540

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, 16383 U.S. 280 in Chelsea, had its grand opening on June 13. 205-618-9118

SoCal Smoothie Co., based in Mt Laurel, recently opened their second location at 16688 U.S. 280 in Chelsea. 205-718-1821

Space Cadets, 5287 Hwy 280 South, Suite 261, has opened a satellite store in Alexander City.

Coming Soon

A new location of Crumbl Cookies is coming to Greystone later this year. The spot will be in the former Sleep Outfitters at 5403 U.S. 280, Suite 101, near Alabama 119.

Tommy John is officially opening its doors to the Birmingham community with its first Alabama store location. The Tommy John store is located at the east entrance of the Summit near Lululemon.

Salt Clothing Co. opened its doors at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd. on June 16. 205-238-5926

Relocations and Renovations

Anatole’s Bike Skate Surf has moved out of its former location at 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 101, in the Cahaba Market shopping center and in late June was negotiating for space in a nearby shopping center. The business is still operating online for now. 205-616-4099

The Walmart Supercenter at 5335 U.S. 280 held a “grand reopening” ceremony in May after undergoing a renovation. 205-980-5156

New Ownership

The former Bluffs at Greystone Senior Living is now Monark Grove Greystone. It offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and respite care and has studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. 205-882-8700

News and Accomplishments

Warren Averett’s Birmingham office has been recognized by the Birmingham Business Journal as a “Best Place to Work for 2023.” 205-979-4100

Anniversaries

Inverness Country Club celebrated its 50th anniversary in May. 205-991-8608

Elite Dentistry & Implant Center is celebrating its 23rd anniversary. 205-678-2525

Station 31 Kitchen is celebrating its fourth anniversary. 205-677-2158

Maximum Effort Supplement Shop, a vitamin supplement shop, is celebrating its one-year anniversary. 205-677-4191

Howarth-Haddock Design, an upscale furniture boutique in Mt Laurel, is celebrating its two-year anniversary. 205-381-0576

Constant Companion Animal Hospital — a full-service veterinary hospital providing medical, surgical and dental care for dogs and cats — is celebrating its one-year anniversary. 205-635-0313