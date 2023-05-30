Business Happenings - June 2023

Now Open

Steve Estress, Jeremy Hale and Brian Skelton have opened a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation and maintenance company called Air Experts at 7154 Cahaba Valley Road. 205-977-1642

Shoe Station is now open in Brook Highland Plaza on U.S. 280. Headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Shoe Station stores can be found throughout five Southern states and online at shoestation.com for shipping all across the U.S.

Coming Soon

A new car wash called The Car Wash Guys is under construction on Valleydale Road between Taco Bell and the former Rite Aid Pharmacy near the intersection of Valleydale Road and Caldwell Mill Road.

Baba Java Coffee at 4730 Chace Circle #124 is opening a second Hoover location off Alabama 119 across from Taco Mama and Edgar’s Bakery. The new shop is expected to open this fall and will serve a full coffee menu, plus gelato pops and gelato shakes, the company said. 205-777-5984

Relocations and Renovations

The Ted Townley State Farm agency recently located from Homewood to Inverness Corners in the Winn-Dixie shopping center. Office hours are Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-870-8696

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Dr. Bruce Irwin

Dr. Bruce Irwin, who founded American Family Care as a single urgent care clinic at 1680 Montgomery Highway in Hoover in 1982, died April 14 at the age of 73 after a sudden illness. Irwin expanded his single Hoover clinic to dozens of other locations statewide and in 2013 launched its franchise model when the company acquired and rebranded a national urgent care franchise called Doctor’s Express. Today, the American Family Care health care network encompasses more than 300 locations across 30 states. The company headquarters is at 3700 Cahaba Beach Road, and there is a clinic at 5410 U.S. 280. 205-403-8902

Personnel Moves

Burn Boot Camp’s Meadow Brook location at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd. has hired Abby Welborn as a front desk ambassador. She is a senior at Central Alabama Community College and plans to graduate in December with an associate’s degree and pursue a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. She also works as a nurse assistant in the pediatric intensive care unit at Children’s of Alabama hospital. 205-903-8154

Ian Chwatuk, Melody Kokiousis and Susan Alexander recently joined EXIT Realty Cahaba. 205-848-2228

Anniversaries

× Expand DSLD AquaScapes

DSLD AquaScapes recently celebrated its fourth anniversary. The AquaScapes division of DSLD Land Management is a water garden retail center offering pool supplies and includes pond & fountain resources. 205-437-1012

The Chelsea location of Buffalo Wild Wings celebrated its one-year anniversary last month. The casual dining restaurant and sports bar specializes in Buffalo wings and sauces. 205-677-9058

Ace Hardware is celebrating its second anniversary at the Dunnavant Valley location off Shelby County 41. 205-980-7221

Five Guys recently celebrated its first anniversary at the location in the Cahaba Market shopping center. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with delivery ending at 9:30 p.m. 205-407-4301

Besitos Mexican Kitchen is celebrating its one-year anniversary. It serves a combination of authentic Mexican dishes and Tex-Mex classics. 205-326-7248

BenchMark Physical Therapy is celebrating its one-year anniversary at the Valleydale Road location. BenchMark offers outpatient physical therapy options including manual therapy, injury prevention, return-to-performance therapy, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-905-6922

The Lee Branch location of Express MRI is celebrating its three-year anniversary. It offers $499 all-inclusive MRIs with no doctor referral required and exam results within 24 hours. 205-834-8118