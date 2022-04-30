Business Happenings - May 2022

Now Open

Hamburger restaurant chain Five Guys opened its location at 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 105, in the Cahaba Market shopping center April 13. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with delivery ending at 9:30 p.m. 205-407-4301

Coming Soon

Buffalo Wild Wings is scheduled to open in May on Atchison Parkway next to the new Arby's in front of Tractor Supply. The restaurant is owned by Southern Wings Inc.

Las Mesas Mexican Grill is scheduled to open this month near the Publix shopping center ​​off U.S. 280 West. It is owned by Ann Gancayco and her husband, who are also owners of Habaneros in Chelsea.

New Ownership

Birmingham’s WA Asset Management, 600 University Park Place, Suite 501, has acquired Clark Financial Advisors, as it looks to expand its reach in the region.The deal adds $270 million in assets under management and enhances services for the collective firms’ clients. Based in Birmingham, CFA was founded by M. Brooks Clark, CFP, and provides fee-only investment management and financial planning services to its high-net-worth clients. The entire CFA team will join WAAM.

205-871-3334

News and Accomplishments

The Hoover City Council recently appointed seven people — Damian Gilbert, Regis Ramos, Robin Gregory, Bryan Pate, James Robinson, Kristi Driver and Ken Cox Jr. — to the newly created Hoover Downtown Redevelopment Authority, five people — Robert Holman, Heather Harvill, Jeff Pomeroy, Scott Underwood and Beth Kornegay — to the newly created Hoover Commercial Development Authority and two people — Wendy Boyen and Don Irwin — to the Hoover Industrial Development Board.

Anniversaries

DSLD AquaScapes, 5485 U.S. 280, recently celebrated its third anniversary. The AquaScapes division of DSLD Land Management is a water garden retail center offering pool supplies, and pond and fountain resources.

205-437-1012,

dsldland.com/water-gardens

The Joint Chiropractic, 270 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 400, recently celebrated its first anniversary at the Lee Branch location. Working in family chiropractic and spine health, doctors offer relief from lower back pain, sciatica pain, and migraines.

205-827-4892, thejoint.com/alabama/birmingham/lee-branch-22010

Haven Space Salon, 5291 Valleydale Road, Unit 125, is celebrating its first anniversary. Owner Haley Hays and her stylists believe the hair industry is about so much more than hair and that they can make a difference in the lives of their guests.

205-582-2600, havenspacesalon.com

The Anvil Pub & Grill, 611 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 103, in The Village at Lee Branch shopping center, is celebrating its second anniversary.

205-637-7100, theanvilpub.com