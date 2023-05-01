Business Happenings - May 2023

Now Open

Iraq War veteran James “J.D.” Deer has opened a new firearms and ammunition store called Redland Rifle Co. at 4755 U.S. 280. 205-797-1911

Complete Women’s Care of Alabama, an OB/GYN practice with over 25 years of exceptional service to women in the Birmingham region, opened a new office on April 18 located on the Grandview Medical Center campus at 3680 Grandview Parkway, Suite 360. This location will provide the group’s patients and doctors alike with convenient access to the hospital’s facilities and diagnostic services, serving as a hub for those seeking women’s health services throughout all stages of life. 205-664-9995

Greystone Diamonds is now open inside Greystone Marketplace at 5475 U.S. 280. They offer a full-line of diamonds and jewelry — including new and vintage pieces. They also make custom jewelry and offer jewelry repair. 205-573-6017

King's Home Collections held a grand opening on April 14 at their new location in Chelsea Corners. The store features a selection of furniture pieces that have been refinished by the ladies at King's Home, items from King's Home Prodigal Pottery and the King's Home Garden. Every purchase goes directly to King's Home ministries to support women and children in need.

× Expand Photo courtesy of ​Affordable Dentures & Implants

​Affordable Dentures & Implants, led by Dr. Kim Shannon, has opened an office at 5239 U.S. 280. The practice features an on-site dental lab, which provides for faster service, and a cone-beam computed tomography scanner for a more accurate image of a patient’s mouth. The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 205-338-2915

Coming Soon

El Patron Mexican Restaurant is preparing to open in the former Ixtapa restaurant location at 4673 U.S. 280. The business currently has locations in Moody, Trussville and Gadsden. Restaurant hours at the new location will be 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Cahaba Cycles plans to move their Pelham location to the new Canopy at Oak Mountain complex directly across the street from Oak Mountain Amphitheatre and Pelham Civic Center. The new location will feature community green space behind the store.

Pet Paradise is opening soon at 6265 Tattersall Blvd. The pet care facility will offer boarding, daycare, grooming and veterinary care.

AIM Academy is opening soon and is now pre-enrolling. Full-time and part-time options are available for ages 12 weeks to 12 years. They will offer care for infants, toddlers, preschool, before- and after-school care, summer camp and more. 334-438-1218

News and Accomplishments

Capstone Building Corp., based at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has completed construction of a $21.5 million single-family rental development in Shallotte, North Carolina, called Heartsease Shallotte. The community has 83 craftsman-style cottages available in several floor plans, including one bedroom, one bedroom with a den, two bedrooms, three bedrooms and two-car garage floor plans. They range from 694 to 1,485 square feet. The community includes 3 acres of community green space, a clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails, swimming pool and pickleball courts. Each cottage features 10-foot ceilings, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Capstone Building Corp. was the general contractor, and EYC Companies was the developer. 205-803-5226

America’s First Federal Credit Union, with a location at #2 Inverness Center Parkway, was selected as a 2023 Credit Union National Association Diamond Award winner for its 2022 annual report video. Each year, the credit union produces a video featuring company highlights. The 2022 video highlighted accomplishments such as 19,270 new members added, 13,971 new checking accounts, $560 million in new loans and a 2021 Summer of Freedom campaign, which received more than 1 million impressions and generated 2,248 new memberships. Additionally, America’s First raised its financial management assets by $9 million to a total of almost $107 million, brought in 87 new benefit partners through financial education offerings and completed 207 new enrollments in 2021. The video also addressed the credit union’s efforts during the global COVID-19 pandemic, providing 193 additional PPP loans to businesses in need and loaning $14.5 million to build local businesses throughout the community. 205-995-0001

Alabama’s second largest credit union, APCO Employees Credit Union, has merged with Atlanta-based Powerco Federal Credit Union effective April 1. Both credit unions serve employees of Southern Company and its affiliates. APCO has four locations in the Birmingham area, including 6400 Tattersall Park Drive in Hoover and 370 Chelsea Crossroads in Chelsea. 205-226-6867

Bin There Dump That, a residential dumpster rental franchise company with locations in the U.S. and Canada, has been recognized by Forbes HOME as a Best Dumpster Rental Company for 2023. Local entrepreneur Chad Ezell is the owner of the Bin There Dump That Birmingham East location. Forbes Home Improvement editorial team commended Bin There Dump That for the “most thorough services included in a residential dumpster rental package, including driveway protection and sweep up after every job.” 205-406-5850

Personnel Moves

Avadian Credit Union, which has a branch in Chelsea at 15660 U.S. 280, has promoted DonnaMarie Tyler to senior vice president of deposits and retail strategy and Jeff Skipper to senior vice president of marketing and digital services. 205-985-2828

Shelby Emergency Assistance recently announced the appointment of Brooke McKinley as its new Executive Director. McKinley brings over 10 years of experience in the nonprofit sector with a focus on youth and social services. The mission of Shelby Emergency Assistance is to help people move from crisis to self-sufficiency in Shelby County. 205-665-1942

× Expand Photo courtesy of UAB Media Relations

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, which includes medical offices in the Inverness and Greystone areas, has filled two senior positions in its leadership team. Brenda Carlisle was named CEO of UAB Hospital, and Susan Jennings has been named the chief financial officer for the Health System. Both had been serving in their respective roles in an interim capacity. Before assuming the position as interim CEO in November 2022, Carlisle had been vice president of clinical operations for UAB Hospital since 2017. Prior to joining UAB, Carlisle was chief operating officer, vice president of patient care services and vice president of operations at Brookwood Medical Center. She has more than 30 years of experience in nursing management and health care operations in medical facilities throughout Alabama and Florida. Jennings has more than 35 years of experience within the healthcare industry serving in a variety of roles focused on organizational financial health and strategic financial decision-making. Her responsibilities include financial reporting and budgeting for the Health System and UAB Hospital, as well as overseeing any debt/financing initiatives across the enterprise. She joined UAB in 2006. Prior to being named interim CFO of the Health System, she had been CFO of UAB Hospital since November 2018. Before that, she spent 21 years with Ascension Health in Birmingham, serving in several financial roles that culminated as vice president of Seton Health Corp. 205-980-0035

Hair stylist Gracen Mitchell has moved from T. Fox SalonSpa at 2080 Valleydale Road #7 to Haven Space Salon at 5291 Valleydale Road #125. She particularly enjoys doing dimensional hair color and custom hair cutting. 205-582-2600

Relocations and Renovations

The FARM: Functional Athletic Rehabilitation and Movement has moved and expanded their location in the Narrows to add space for more providers and services. 205-419-1595

Anniversaries

Two Maids, the leading residential cleaning franchise and part of Home Franchise Concepts, marked today their twentieth year in business. In two decades since the brand’s inception, Two Maids has opened doors to franchise owners across more than 100 markets in the country. They serve many areas in the metro Birmingham area. 659-678-0038

Closings

PNC Bank is closing its branch at 2641 Valleydale Road on June 23. It is one of four branches in Alabama and 47 branches in 14 states closing. Others closing in Alabama are on 20th Street in Birmingham and in Mobile and Montgomery. The PNC Bank branch on Valleydale Road is asking customers to close out their safety deposit boxes by June 16. 205-297-6278